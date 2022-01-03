Harrison promotes choice in vaccinations

Staff report

Texas State Rep. Brian Harrison applauds the decision of U.S. District Judge James "Wesley" Hendrix to halt the vaccine and mask mandates put in place by the Biden Administration for the Head Start program.

During the Trump Administration, Harrison served as Chief of Staff of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), which oversees the Head Start program.

The State of Texas succeeded in getting an injunction against an HHS rule that would’ve required 2 year olds in Head Start to wear masks and staff to be vaccinated against COVID by the end of this month.

“Yesterday’s decision is a huge win for many Texas parents and students against my former agency’s illegal attempt to force mask and vaccine mandates through the Head Start program,” Harrison said. “Texas should build on this momentum by convening a fourth special session immediately to protect the liberty of millions more by passing my bill banning COVID vaccine mandates completely, the Texas COVID Vaccine Freedom Act.”

Within hours of being sworn-in to the Texas Legislature in October 2021, Rep. Harrison drew upon his experience as the former Chief of Staff of HHS and authored the Texas COVID Vaccine Freedom Act to comprehensively ban all forced COVID vaccinations in Texas. It was designed specifically to evade President Joe Biden’s ability to preempt it, does not create a single new requirement or burden for any business or individual, quickly gained 46 co-authors, and is formally endorsed by the Republican Party of Texas.

Rep. Harrison is fully vaccinated, helped launch Operation Warp Speed, and encourages others to consider vaccination. However, he believes the decision to take a COVID vaccine should be made by choice and is fighting to protect that freedom.