Creative Quilters Guild announces meeting schedule

Staff report

The Creative Quilters Guild of Ellis County has announced the following monthly meeting schedule for 2022. All meetings will be held at Waxahachie Bible Church.

• January 24, 2022, 6:30 p.m. (sign in begins at 6 p.m.)

• February 28, 2022, 6:30 pm. (sign in begins at 6 p.m.)

• March 28, 2022, 6:30 p.m. (sign in begins at 6 p.m.)

• April 25, 2022, 6:30 p.m. (sign in begins at 6 p.m.)

• May 23, 2022, 6:30 p.m. (sign in begins at 6 p.m.)

• June 27, 2022, 6:30 p.m. (sign in begins at 6 p.m.)

• July 25, 2022, 6:30 p.m. (sign in begins at 6 p.m.)

• August 22, 2022, 6:30 p.m. (sign in begins at 6 p.m.)

• September 26, 2022, 6:30 p.m. (sign in begins at 6 p.m.)

• October 24, 2022, 6:30 p.m. (sign in begins at 6 p.m.)

• November 28, 2022, 6:00 p.m. holiday party

• December no meeting