Committee formed for city vets’ monument

The Midlothian City Council approved the formation of a nine-person advisory committee for the city’s proposed veterans’ tribute monument in its first meeting of the 2022 calendar year.

Mayor Richard Reno described how the committee members will be nominated, and that he himself will serve on the committee as mayor. Reno’s initial proposal was for a committee of seven members, but the final number was bumped to nine at the suggestion of city parks and recreation director Heather Dowell.

Last May, the council approved a $644,415 expenditure from Midlothian Community Development Corp., also known as the “4B board,” to fund construction of the veterans’ tribute in Midlothian Community Park. The new monument will resemble the National World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Reno said the most challenging thing the committee will face is coming up with criteria on whose names will be eligible to be placed on the monument. The intent is to honor living veterans as well as the deceased. The topic has come up before with discussion that at times created friction among councilmembers. Councilmember Clark Wickliffe alluded to the “political” nature of choosing names.

“I think we’re making this a little bit more dramatic than we need to,” Reno said. “We have a great design. We’re going down the road (and) we need a policy for the names and selection of initial names.”

The MCDC will appoint two members, and the two most recently re-elected City Council members — Hud Hartson, who was absent from the meeting, and Justin Coffman — will be on the committee or can appoint someone to serve in their place. Last May, Hartson was critical of the Parks Department in relation to the upkeep of the memorial and vetting of names to be added.

Only two members would have come from the combined Parks Board and Veterans Committee in the first proposal. But Dowell, the city’s parks director, said several members of the city’s Veterans Committee were heavily involved in the tribute project and would be eager to serve, as well as several on the Parks Board. Dowell suggested naming two from each board to make a total of nine.

“I agree with the mayor that when we get into these larger committees, it gets challenging,” Dowell said. “But just in the short discussion, I know there are two in each of those groups that would really like to participate.”

Other items

• Mayor Reno announced that City Manager Chris Dick has tested positive for COVID-19 and wished him a speedy recovery.

• The approved consent agenda included previous meeting minutes, an agreement with the city of Milford to participate in the Ellis Countywide Radio System, a one-year agreement with Motorola for $91,450 for post-warranty service on behalf of the ECRS, and a total $338,373 contract with Finlay Services for landscaping and irrigation along 14th Street.

• A public hearing was canceled for a planned development for a 66-acre property to the east of U.S. Highway 67 between Spur 73 and Main Street after the application was withdrawn.

• The council approved the purchase of a 2023 Pierce Custom Enforcer PUC pumper in the amount of $674,881. Fire Chief Dale McCaskill said the pumper would take about 17 months to be built and delivered, and would replace a unit that was purchased in 2013. McCaskill said the order needed to be placed now to beat a planned price increase to take effect next month.

• Councilmembers approved a change order to the agreement with Dean Electric, Inc. dba Dean Construction, in the amount of $305,850 for additional improvements in the construction of Phase II of Midlothian Community Park. Assistant City Manager Clyde Melick said contingency money from the original agreement is available to construct a retaining wall and walkway on Raffield Court and next to an irrigation pond. Those features were dropped from the original plans due to cost overruns.

• Following an executive session, councilmembers approved an agreement to purchase a 0.231-acre property and a 0.115-acre property in the Norwood Addition for a permanent water line easement. The council also approved the purchase of a 0.113-acre tract of land in the amount of $35,000 for right-of-way. All three purchases relate to the South Walnut Grove road expansion project.