Shook to oversee Chamber membership

The Midlothian Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that Melissa Shook has been hired as the new Membership Director. Shook will work with current Membership Director Judy Bates, who was hired by the Chamber in 2019, and is leaving at the end of January to expand her consulting business.

“I cannot tell you how important it was for the Chamber to have Judy Bates handling membership during the pandemic and in the tumultuous months that have followed,” Chamber president Laura Terhune said. “Judy’s ability to listen for a business owner’s pain points, and then find ways to help that business is extraordinary. Judy helped this Chamber grow, when others were losing Members by the dozens. She leaves big shoes to fill, and we will miss her greatly, but I am confident that Melissa Shook is the perfect next person for the job.”

Attending both Texas A&M Corpus Christi and University of Texas at Arlington, Shook studied communications, photography, and graphic design. In 2010, she launched her photography business, then founded a bridal magazine (“The Southern Social”) starting in 2017.

"I've been involved with the Midlothian Chamber for 5 years either volunteering or being a part of different committees,” Shook said. “I am excited to now officially be working for the Chamber and I look forward to connecting and helping our members and the Chamber grow."

Shook will start her duties immediately, starting with learning a new member management software, ChamberNation.

Terhune concluded, “The Midlothian Chamber has a long history of growing the local economy, and helping area businesses. We are confident that Melissa will be a tremendous asset to our Members, and we look forward to having her join our team.”