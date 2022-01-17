MPD follows leads in Jan. 6 shootings

Last week’s double murder-suicide in an apartment building in Midlothian remains under investigation as leads are being followed, according to local law enforcement authorities.

The probe of the Jan. 6 incident at Lakeside Villas Apartment Community was extending into a second week, Midlothian police Commander Vernell Dooley told the Mirror.

“The investigation is ongoing and we have no additional information to release at this time outside of what’s already been released,” Dooley said.

Authorities have not announced a motive for the shootings or the relationships among the three.

Midlothian PD stated that at 10:46 p.m. on Jan. 6, police received multiple 911 calls from residents of the apartment community in the 2900 block of Lakeside Drive, reporting a disturbance and possible gunshots believed to be coming from an apartment.

MPD officers immediately arrived at the complex and found three deceased adults inside an apartment, one from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The shooter was identified as Edsel Collazo, 43, who had recently moved to Midlothian from Red Oak. The victims were identified as Janet Evelyn Lee, 49, and Andrew Armonta, 23, both of Midlothian.

Midlothian PD said victim assistance staff with the police department are providing support to family members.

Notwithstanding the still-unsolved 2016 murder of Terri “Missy” Bevers, homicides are rare in low-crime Midlothian. The Jan. 6 incident is the first murder case within the Cement City since June 2019, when an Alvarado man was stabbed to death on the northbound service road of U.S. Highway 67.

Woodrow Stevenson Head Jr. of Mississippi was indicted for capital murder and was sentenced in October 2020 to 58 years in prison as part of a plea bargain in the 40th District Court. Robbery was identified as the motive.