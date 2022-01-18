Midlothian community gathers to celebrate MLK Day

Mirror report

A crowd of nearly 100, representing a variety of faith communities, people of all ages and colors came together at a service to honor the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., on Monday at Harvest Hill Church in Midlothian.

The event was the fifth annual MLK Day Celebration and Service organized by Midlothian’s One Church, which was started by Pastor Demetrius D. McClendon in 2007.

The theme of this year’s event was “We Are Better Together,” challenging the community to work together in unity to resolve our differences. Although COVID-19 concerns required some last-minute adjustments, the program included a welcome from Mayor Richard Reno, and a moving video of Martin Luther King, Jr. speaking at Barratt Junior High School in Philadelphia on October 26, 1967, titled, “What Is Your Life's Blueprint?"

In addition there were comments, prayers, scripture readings, and music by Zek Garcia, Youth Pastor at Midlothian Bible Church. Last year Pastor Mac initiated the Dream Scholarship for minority students in Midlothian and this year one student per High School will be awarded $1,000.

After the program, attendees were encouraged to visit local nonprofit organizations to serve. Since 1994, the U.S. has designated Martin Luther King Day as a national day of volunteer service.

The MLK Day Celebration service can be viewed in its entirety on the Facebook and YouTube pages of Harvest Hill Church and One Church. For more information about the scholarship, visit www.discoveronechurch.org.