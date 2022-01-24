Filing begins for May 7 city, board votes

Campaigning for the March 1 Ellis County political party primary elections has been ongoing for just over a month, and already it’s time for hopefuls for “nonpartisan” city and school board offices to look beyond that to May.

Candidate filing for the May 7 joint city and school board balloting opened last week, and will continue until Feb. 18. City Council seats, mayorships and school trustee positions across Ellis County and the state of Texas will be up for grabs at the polls.

The city of Midlothian will have two positions up for election, and both incumbents — Theodore “Ted” Miller in Place 3 and Clark Wickliffe in Place 4 — are standing for re-election to three-year terms. Wickliffe so far has not drawn opposition, but according to the city, Miller is being opposed by Ed Gardner and Anna Hammonds.

Midlothian ISD will also have two seats up for a vote, as the three-year terms of incumbent trustees Matt Sanders (Place 4) and Bobby Soto (Place 5) are ending. Neither incumbent had filed for re-election as of last week, but Whitney Krupala has already filed for Place 4 and Jessica Ward for Place 5, according to MISD.

Other candidates may well enter races before the Feb. 18 filing deadline, of course.

Meanwhile, the city of Waxahachie will have three seats up for grabs for two-year City Council terms. Place 3 councilmember Melissa Olson announced in December she will not be running for re-election to another two-year term.

Filing information had not been announced by the city yet, but Chris Wright has stated on social media his candidacy for the departing Olson’s seat. Patrick Souter, a candidate in last May’s Council election, has likewise declared his candidacy to run against Mayor Doug Barnes in Place 2.

Neither Barnes nor David Hill, the former mayor and the Place 1 incumbent, have filed for re-election yet according to the city, but each has hinted at it on social media.

The Waxahachie City Council is unusual in that it selects its mayor and mayor pro tem from among the five councilmembers each year in a reorganization following the May elections.

The terms of both Waxahachie ISD board president Dusty Autrey and trustee Debbie Timmermann will expire this year, but no early filing information was available from either incumbents or challengers.

In Red Oak ISD, positions up for election in 2022 are Place 1 ­— Dr. Joy Shaw (incumbent), and Place 2 — Brian Sebring (incumbent), both for three-year terms. Interested candidates may download a packet from the webpage or pick up a paper copy at the Red Oak ISD Education Service Center (Administration), 109 W. Red Oak Rd., until Feb. 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Friday, Feb. 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Red Oak City Council Places 2, 4 and 5 are up for May balloting as well. Ben Goodwyn represents Place 2, Ron Wilson Place 4, and Mayor Pro Tem Michael Braly Place 5.

The last day to register to vote in this election is April 7. Early voting for the election will occur from April 25-May 3, with times and locations to be posted on the Ellis County Elections webpage. Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Election Day, Saturday, May 7.

More information can be found on the Ellis County Elections website at https://co.ellis.tx.us/312/Elections.

Running for elective office in Ellis County? Political candidates who have filed or intend to file for upcoming elections are invited to submit news announcements to news@waxahachietx.com.