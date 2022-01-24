Citizen’s Police Academy begins Feb. 3

Mirror report

The Midlothian Police Department will present its 25th Citizen’s Police Academy.

The previous 24 academies have been very successful and the department hopes to improve upon the popular program.

The purpose of the Academy is to give citizens an opportunity to learn about police work in general and also gain insight into the Midlothian Police Department.

The Academy is free and will be held on Thursday nights from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. for nine weeks starting Feb. 3 and ending April 14. (With a break during MISD Spring Break)

The Academy is available to all citizens who live or work in Midlothian, Texas and to those 16 years of age with parental authorization. The Academy will meet in the Midlothian Police Department at 1150 North Highway 67, Suite 300, Midlothian, Texas 76065.

During this 10-week course, Officers from the Department will instruct citizens in several areas including Law, Crime Prevention, Investigations, Traffic, Crime Scene, Departmental Procedures, and Lethal and Non-Lethal Firearms training and orientation. The focus of the curriculum is to provide a comprehensive, informative overview of police operations. This forum will certainly be an effective and successful way to build a partnership between the community and the police department.

Anyone interested in attending the Citizen’s Police Academy may register at https://www.midlothian.tx.us/.../Application-for-Citizens. (Each person must complete a separate registration.)

If you have any questions, please contact Scott Hughes for more information at Curtis.hughes@midlothian.tx.us or 972-775-7633.