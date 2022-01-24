City parks system continues to grow

After years of preparation, Phase II of the Midlothian Community Park is finally set to open this week, although city officials admit the winter season presents bad timing.

A small ribbon-cutting ceremony for the park addition was scheduled for Wednesday, but a full grand opening celebration for the community will take place on March 26.

Heather Dowell, Midlothian Parks and Recreation Department director, gave a presentation to the Midlothian Rotary Club during its weekly meeting on Jan. 18. Dowell came to Midlothian a year and a half ago from the Arlington Parks and Recreation Department.

“We improve property value,” Dowell said. “As a parks department, that’s something we do. We are community development, and by providing those recreation areas, businesses decide if they’re coming to town (based on) what are parks system looks like and what recreational opportunities their employees would have.”

The city has 14 parks spread throughout the city, covering a total of 457.39 acres. Not all of the parkland has been developed, Dowell said.

The second phase of Community Park is the latest addition to the city’s recreational space. The new phase adds 60 acres to the 45 acres that were initiated with the first phase of the park, which opened in 2017.

Dowell highlighted the park’s many additions: five new ball fields with artificial turf infields, a great lawn, a veterans’ memorial, a multipurpose sports court, two half-courts for basketball, four sand volleyball courts, a new playground and a new splash pad. An amphitheater overlooks a pond on the north end of the park, and there are natural-surface trails in the park as well, with the longest loop covering about 1.8 miles.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made a difference in how the city’s parks are used, Dowell said. Because of the closure of a lot of gyms, parks became a way for people to safely socialize outdoors.

Among other new features in the city park system is a fitness court on 14th Street that opened last August. The Midlothian Community Development Corporation provided financial support to this project as well as Methodist Midlothian Medical Center.

“The MCDC is very supportive of the Parks and Recreation Department,” Dowell said. “We’ve received many grants. Methodist Midlothian came in with us to help put this in to help improve fitness, which was great timing because of COVID.”

Gina Moore, special events coordinator with the Parks Department, went over a list of events planned for 2022. The first event of the new year will be the annual Mayor’s Winter Walk on Feb. 19 at Mockingbird Nature Park. Moore highlighted a lengthy schedule that will take place throughout the year, including holiday-themed events and the summer Movies in the Park series.

Among the ongoing parks projects, Dowell said, is a brick paver program at Heritage Park near downtown. Personalized bricks may be purchased for $50 that will be placed in the walkway surrounding the historic Larkin Newton Log Cabin. All proceeds go toward funding of the preservation of the cabin.

Dowell said a new program allows for a tree donation of $350 that includes irrigation and a small engraved stone to honor a loved one, and a bench donation of $1,500 that includes a beautiful metal bench and a plaque. Dowell said three benches have already been donated that will be placed in Community Park.

The Parks and Recreation Department is also active in beautification projects throughout the city, including a completed project along Midlothian Parkway and an upcoming project along 14th Street that will include planting of trees and flower beds.

Dowell said the city is developing a master plan for its parks system to set a vision for the next five to 10 years. A community meeting is set for Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. at the Midlothian Conference Center for the public to provide input.

“We will be reaching out to the community,” she said. “We’ve already had some focus groups with a lot of our youth sports, Master Naturalists, just people from all different walks, just to start getting ideas of what people want to see.”