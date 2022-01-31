Midlo City Council grants pair of variances

A special exemption to right-of-way dedication on Plainview Road and to driveway materials in Eastgate Industrial Park were the main focuses of the Midlothian City Council during last week’s regular bi-monthly meeting.

The right-of-way exemption at 380 Plainview Road was approved by a 3-2 vote. The 11-acre property fronts a future eastward extension of Plainview Road, which would require a 60-foot right-of-way. Councilmembers also unanimously granted a variance to a business owner in Eastgate to allow the use of gravel surfacing.

The owner of the Plainview property, Kyler Shaw, was requesting an exemption in order to keep his property above 10 acres in size after a one-acre homestead was factored in, which would allow him to keep an agricultural exemption.

However, city planning director Trenton Robertson said based on his communication with Ellis County Appraisal District, there is no set minimum acreage to keep an exemption. Mayor Pro Tem Ted Miller also pointed out that the right-of-way will remain in the owner’s possession until the road is built, which could be many years away if at all.

Councilmember Clark Wickliffe sided with the property owner, noting the owner was an individual and not a developer looking to turn a profit. Wickliffe’s motion in favor of granting the exemption was narrowly approved.

In the Eastgate matter, the applicant, Nathan Coppock, was requesting to use gravel surfacing for a 6,000-square-foot building expanding Rick’s Custom Cabinets. City planning manager Marcos Narvaez said concrete parking and a concrete drive aisle were both required by the city.

Other businesses in the industrial park still use gravel materials after having been grandfathered-in after annexation, but city ordinances mandate the use of concrete paving with new construction.

The road servicing the property, Ramsey Drive, is a private road that is maintained by property owners, which swayed councilmembers to grant the variance. A condition was added that the gravel must be engineered to withstand a load of 90,000 pounds, which is the weight of a Midlothian Fire Department engine.

Following an executive session, councilmembers approved entering into an agreement with JHD Villages of WG LLC for a 2.5-acre tract of land for street right-of-way and a 0.502-acre property for a temporary construction easement. The purchases are in conjunction with the South Walnut Grove Road project.

Miller presided over the meeting in the absence of Mayor Richard Reno. Councilmember Walter Darrach was also absent.

Other items

• The council approved the purchase of a Perry Weather outdoor warning system, including a public announcement system. City parks director Heather Dowell said the city’s existing lightning detection system is outdated and frequently malfunctions whenever bad weather approaches. The city’s general fund budget was amended to allow a total expenditure of $137,781 from the unreserved fund balance. Dowell said the new system should be up and running in time for the spring storm season.

• The council approved a resolution authorizing the creation of the Westside Preserve Public Improvement District.

• The approved consent agenda included previous meeting minutes, the calling of an election for May 7, authorization of election services with Ellis County, an encroachment on easement agreement with Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC as part of the Villages at Walnut Grove Phase 1, authorization of a special events calendar for 2022 in the city, the purchase of a Chevrolet Tahoe and two Ford Police Hybrid Interceptor vehicles at a total maximum cost of $213,176, and authorization of a $34,000 grant from Midlothian Community Development Corporation to the city parks department to fund the Community Park Playday (grand opening event) on March 26.

• Councilmembers awarded a bid to TexasBit for a package of 11 roadway asphalt rehabilitation projects for a total project amount not to exceed about $2.634 million.

• An agreement was reached with Arbors Development LLC for the Dove Creek regional lift station and Phase III sewer line, in an amount not to exceed $1.8 million.

• The council approved the purchase of two dump trucks in an amount not to exceed $153,205.