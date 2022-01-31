MISD board extends Fey’s contract

After a Midlothian ISD board meeting last week that lasted more than seven hours and ended past 12:30 a.m., trustees wrapped up a long evening with expressions of appreciation for superintendent Dr. Jo Ann Fey and a 3-year extension of her contract.

Following an executive session, trustees unanimously approved the extension and an updated compensation package that will be determined in the coming weeks. The package is expected to be on the agenda at the board’s Feb. 21 meeting.

MISD board president Gary Vineyard thanked Fey for all the hard work she has put in since she was hired last April.

“From day one, you came in and were hit with a bunch of stuff, but you have sailed through it and put us where we are today,” Vineyard said. “I feel like we are a much better district today, and I feel like we are a much better board now than we were six months ago. I hope to have you here a very long time.”

Fey thanked the school board collectively and individually, and also thanked her cabinet for all the work it does behind the scenes.

“It’s been a rough couple of months,” Fey said. “We all have been dealing with a lot of really unusual things. It’s not unique to us, I want you to understand that.”

Other items

• The board unanimously approved a resolution that will set into motion a proposal for a bond referendum in November. Board vice president Andrea Walton emphasized that a community planning committee will be involved. The vote is being floated to fund three new elementary schools, a new middle school, and a third high school — in some form — by 2028, and will also fund renovations to the district’s three oldest existing elementary campuses.

• In a turning of tables during School Board Appreciation Month, trustees submitted a proclamation honoring school staff for their contributions in making MISD successful.

• The board discussed a trustee candidate forum that will take place on Monday, Feb. 7 as part of a scheduled board workshop. Trustee Bobby Soto presented a list of topics that will be up for discussion.

• Student ambassadors Asia Purnell from Heritage High School and Sloane Short of Midlothian High School addressed the board and answered questions from trustees Richard Peña and Tami Tobey.

• MISD director of engagement Dr. Ron Bland presented a video paying tribute to the almost 100 mentors who volunteer in service to the district, including a number of business leaders who mentor MILE students.

• The approved consent agenda consisted of previous meeting minutes, acceptance of reports, the ordering and notice of election for two board seats May 7, and the designation of an independent auditor for 2021-2022. Pulled from the consent agenda and approved separately was a $100,000 donation from Google to the district.

• District assistant superintendent for curriculum Shelle Blaylock went over voluminous campus comparison data from the 2021 STAAR testing on secondary and elementary campuses. The district generally exceeded state averages, although Blaylock and board members continually cautioned that the district has room for improvement. Campuses with higher numbers of economically disadvantaged students, such as J.A. Vitovsky Elementary, were praised for their efforts to improve student learning. Testing info will be posted on the MISD website.

• District demographer Brent Alexander presented the quarterly district demographic report. Alexander echoed and updated enrollment projections that were presented in a special meeting last month to hear the original bond proposal. The northwest portion of MISD has presented the most growth in the last year because of new homes in that area, and new home construction and closings have spiked across the district with more than 16,000 total lots in various stages of development, Alexander said.

• The board approved payments for bond leases a year early and for Ellis County Appraisal District fees in excess of $50,000 each, at the urging of district assistant superintendent for finance and operations Jim Norris.

• A change order for the Jean Coleman Elementary School contract was approved. District director of architecture and facilities Rola Fadel said cost overruns needed to be funded that were not included in the project contract because of unforeseen needs, such as a gas line and an upgraded nano wall. The change order will be drawn from contingency funds and will have no impact to the overall cost to the project, Fadel said.

• Related to Coleman Elementary, the board approved separate bids for furniture, audiovisual equipment and network equipment and services for the new school, which is scheduled to open in August.

• The board approved the sale of two unused parcels of land totaling 1.52 acres in the vicinity of Heritage High School totaling $400,095. Easements for the Prairie Ridge property dedicated for a future MISD school site were also approved.

• The current COVID-19 caseload within MISD is 331 students and staff, which includes 68 recoveries, district lead nurse Wendy Hein said.

• The board approved a resolution approving employee pay in advance of any possible district closure due to COVID in the current school year. Superintendent Fey said the measure would alleviate any staff anxiety due to a future closure, which would have required retroactive board action.

• Staff additions for the 2022-2023 school year were approved.