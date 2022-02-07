City announces 2022 Mayor’s Winter Walk

Mirror report

The City of Midlothian Parks & Recreation Department will hold its 2022 Mayor's Winter Walk on Saturday, Feb. 19, starting at 10 a.m., at Mockingbird Nature Park, 1361 Onward Road, Midlothian.

A one-mile walk through the beautiful nature park features a guided tour hosted by the Indian Trail Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalists. Information will be provided about the park’s plants and trees, as well as the birds and other critters that inhabit the park.

Free and open to the public, this event is presented by the Midlothian Parks & Recreation Department, and sponsored by Higginbotham Brothers Ace Hardware and Methodist Midlothian Medical Center.

For registration, visit www.midlothian.tx.us/winterwalk or call (972) 775-7177.

Mockingbird Nature Park is a 62-acre nature park that features hiking trails, public restrooms, butterfly garden, pond, bluebird nest boxes, boardwalk, and native grass areas. The city partners with the Indian Trail Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalists for the development of this park.

Visit inaturalist.org for more information on the projects at the park.