City’s 2022 special event calendar announced

Mirror report

The 2022 lineup of city-organized special events has been approved by the Midlothian City Council and will be kicked off with the Mayor’s Winter Walk on Feb. 19, 10 a.m. to noon at Mockingbird Nature Park, 1361 Onward Road.

The Winter Walk is just one of 16 events that will be organized this year by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department. These events are free and open to the public thanks to the generosity of sponsors such as Midlothian Community Development Corporation, Methodist Midlothian Medical Center, Citizens National Bank of Texas, In-n-Out Burger, Baylor Scott & White Health, Centennial Roofing, Higginbotham Brother’s Ace Hardware, Aces Heating and Air Conditioning, Marco’s Pizza, Ash Grove Cement, Holcim, Martin Marietta, and many others.

While the events are free, in some cases registration is required. Some events also have alternate dates in case of inclement weather.

To stay up to date on event details, visit the City’s website calendar and the Parks and Recreation Department webpage. To receive email announcements about events, sign up for calendar notifications on the City’s website www.midlothian.tx.us.

City of Midlothian 2022 Calendar of Events

*Nature Walks are hosted by the Indian Trail Chapter of Texas Master Naturalists

Feb. 19, 10 a.m.: Mayor's Winter Walk, Mockingbird Nature Park

March 19, 9 a.m.: Nature Walk*, Mockingbird Nature Park

March 26, 3 to 9 p.m.: Community Park Grand Opening Play Day, Midlothian Community Park

April 9, 10 a.m.: Community Egg Hunt, Midlothian Sports Complex

April 16, 9 a.m.: Nature Walk*, Mockingbird Nature Park

April 23, 8:30 a.m. to noon: Kids Fishing Derby, Midlothian Community Park

May 14, 7 to 10 p.m.: 8th Street Dance, Downtown Midlothian

May 21, 9 a.m.: Nature Walk*, Mockingbird Nature Park

June 4, 7:30 p.m.: Movie in the Park, Hawkins Spring Park

June 18, 9 a.m.: Nature Walk*, Mockingbird Nature Park

July 2, 10 a.m.: Independence Day Parade, Downtown Midlothian

July 3, 9 p.m.: Independence Day Fireworks, MISD Stadium and vicinity

July 16, 7:30 p.m.: Movie in the Park, Hawkins Spring Park

July 22, 5 to 9 p.m.: Parktopia, Midlothian Community Park

Aug. 6, 7:30 p.m.: Movie in the Park, Hawkins Spring Park

Sept. 17, 9 a.m.: Nature Walk*, Mockingbird Nature Park

Oct. 15, 9 a.m.: Nature Walk*, Mockingbird Nature Park

Oct. 31, 4 to 6 p.m.: Downtown Trick or Treat, Downtown North 8th Street

Nov. 11, 6 to 9 p.m.: Veterans Day Tribute Dinner, Midlothian Conference Center

Dec. 1, 6 p.m.: Tree Lighting Ceremony, Downtown Heritage Park

Dec. 3, 1 to 5 p.m.: Southern Star Christmas Celebration, Downtown Heritage Park

Dec. 3, 6 p.m.: Home for the Holidays Light-Up Parade, Downtown Midlothian

Dec. 9, 6:30 p.m.: Merry Movie Night, Midlothian Community Park