City’s 2022 special event calendar announced
List of activities kicks off with Mayor’s Winter Walk in Mockingbird Nature Park
The 2022 lineup of city-organized special events has been approved by the Midlothian City Council and will be kicked off with the Mayor’s Winter Walk on Feb. 19, 10 a.m. to noon at Mockingbird Nature Park, 1361 Onward Road.
The Winter Walk is just one of 16 events that will be organized this year by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department. These events are free and open to the public thanks to the generosity of sponsors such as Midlothian Community Development Corporation, Methodist Midlothian Medical Center, Citizens National Bank of Texas, In-n-Out Burger, Baylor Scott & White Health, Centennial Roofing, Higginbotham Brother’s Ace Hardware, Aces Heating and Air Conditioning, Marco’s Pizza, Ash Grove Cement, Holcim, Martin Marietta, and many others.
While the events are free, in some cases registration is required. Some events also have alternate dates in case of inclement weather.
To stay up to date on event details, visit the City’s website calendar and the Parks and Recreation Department webpage. To receive email announcements about events, sign up for calendar notifications on the City’s website www.midlothian.tx.us.
City of Midlothian 2022 Calendar of Events
*Nature Walks are hosted by the Indian Trail Chapter of Texas Master Naturalists
Feb. 19, 10 a.m.: Mayor's Winter Walk, Mockingbird Nature Park
March 19, 9 a.m.: Nature Walk*, Mockingbird Nature Park
March 26, 3 to 9 p.m.: Community Park Grand Opening Play Day, Midlothian Community Park
April 9, 10 a.m.: Community Egg Hunt, Midlothian Sports Complex
April 16, 9 a.m.: Nature Walk*, Mockingbird Nature Park
April 23, 8:30 a.m. to noon: Kids Fishing Derby, Midlothian Community Park
May 14, 7 to 10 p.m.: 8th Street Dance, Downtown Midlothian
May 21, 9 a.m.: Nature Walk*, Mockingbird Nature Park
June 4, 7:30 p.m.: Movie in the Park, Hawkins Spring Park
June 18, 9 a.m.: Nature Walk*, Mockingbird Nature Park
July 2, 10 a.m.: Independence Day Parade, Downtown Midlothian
July 3, 9 p.m.: Independence Day Fireworks, MISD Stadium and vicinity
July 16, 7:30 p.m.: Movie in the Park, Hawkins Spring Park
July 22, 5 to 9 p.m.: Parktopia, Midlothian Community Park
Aug. 6, 7:30 p.m.: Movie in the Park, Hawkins Spring Park
Sept. 17, 9 a.m.: Nature Walk*, Mockingbird Nature Park
Oct. 15, 9 a.m.: Nature Walk*, Mockingbird Nature Park
Oct. 31, 4 to 6 p.m.: Downtown Trick or Treat, Downtown North 8th Street
Nov. 11, 6 to 9 p.m.: Veterans Day Tribute Dinner, Midlothian Conference Center
Dec. 1, 6 p.m.: Tree Lighting Ceremony, Downtown Heritage Park
Dec. 3, 1 to 5 p.m.: Southern Star Christmas Celebration, Downtown Heritage Park
Dec. 3, 6 p.m.: Home for the Holidays Light-Up Parade, Downtown Midlothian
Dec. 9, 6:30 p.m.: Merry Movie Night, Midlothian Community Park