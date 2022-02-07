Any child who grew up in Midlothian throughout most of the last half of the 20th century probably had Mrs. LaRue Miller as an elementary teacher. She touched the lives of generations of Midlothian kids, even long after her retirement from the classroom.

Mrs. Miller began teaching in 1949 when Midlothian ISD was still segregated, and taught long enough to educate three generations of local families. In 2008, the school named a new elementary school on Sudith Lane for her.

Mrs. Miller, who was living in Abilene in recent years, passed away on Thursday at the age of 94. Funeral arrangements are pending with North’s Funeral Home of Abilene.

“I moved to Midlothian in 1978, and Mrs. Miller was one of my first teachers; she was my fourth-grade math teacher,” MISD board of trustees president Gary Vineyard said. “She was a gem to me growing up, and my daughter attended her school. That was a tough one when I heard that she had passed away.”

Her namesake school also posted a tribute to her on social media.

“Mrs. Miller was really one of a kind,” the school posted. “Until recently, Mrs. Miller visited with students on our first day of school and celebrated her birthday with us each December. She leaves behind a legacy of dreaming big, working hard, and being kind. She will always make us #MISDProud.”

In a video posted by MISD, Mrs. Miller recounted when she learned that LaRue Miller Elementary would be named for her.

“The most exciting moment in my life,” she said, “was when Dr. (J.D.) Kennedy, superintendent of schools, called me and told me he wanted to be the first to tell me that the new elementary school had been named after me. That was an exciting moment. To think that all children at the school are being educated by such wonderful teachers in such a beautiful building has to be the most exciting moment in my life. They even gave me a parking spot!”

LaRue Miller (nee Kilgore), the youngest of six children, was born in 1927 and attended Booker T. Washington School in Midlothian until eighth grade. In those days, Black students had to ride the bus to Waxahachie to attend high school, and she graduated from Oak Lawn School in 1945.

LaRue graduated from Paul Quinn College in 1949, and it was there that she met her future husband, Arthur Miller. They married in 1950.

Arthur Miller’s brother was Doris “Dorie” Miller, who received the Navy Cross for his bravery at Pearl Harbor, the first African-American to receive this honor. Doris Miller, who was later killed in action in the Pacific Ocean in November 1943 when a Japanese torpedo sank his ship, had a destroyer escort named for him in 1973, and in 2020, the Navy announced it would christen its newest aircraft carrier the USS Doris Miller.

Mrs. Miller began teaching in 1949 with a combined class of third and fourth graders at Booker T. Washington. When Midlothian ISD schools were integrated in 1967, Mrs. Miller taught at J.R. Irvin Elementary under principal Mr. T. E. Baxter.

In 1994, Mrs. Miller retired after 45 years of teaching. For many years after retirement, Mrs. Miller continued to substitute teach — at Miller Elementary, of course, and at other MISD elementary schools — and remained active with the Midlothian Education Foundation.