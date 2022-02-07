Officeholders seek to tone down rhetoric

Alarmed by the increasingly hostile tone of local political campaigns, elected officials in Midlothian are banding together to encourage more civil debate in the run-up to future elections.

Midlothian ISD board president Gary Vineyard, MISD board vice president Andrea Walton, members of the Midlothian City Council and other local leaders are in the early stages of forming an initiative to encourage a cooler temperature to the political rhetoric within the Cement City.

Finding a pathway to a “cleaner” election is the goal, Vineyard said.

“The election cycles we’ve had the last couple of years has been nothing but ugly,” Vineyard said. “It’s not good. It causes people who would normally run for one of these offices not to run. Because of the nasty politics, they don’t want to put their families through that.”

Filing is still underway for the upcoming joint city and school board elections, which are set for Saturday, May 7.

Vineyard and Walton said they have separately spoken with City Council member Justin Coffman, local pastor Demetrius McClendon and others to find a way to temper the heated politics.

Walton describes the political culture in the city as the old guard against the new guard. “The people who are behind the candidates are the ones who are fighting with each other,” she said. “It’s not even the candidates.”

Grassroots groups have appeared before both the City Council and school board over the last two years with political agendas, both conservative and progressive. One conservative group has recently accused the school district of teaching “critical race theory” — which has become, for some, a catch-all term for anything involving race.

Addresses from members of these groups at both bodies’ meetings, fortunately, have been civil. In fact, Vineyard welcomes the discourse. For instance, the group recently brought to the district’s attention a book in the school library, which Vineyard agreed did not belong there.

“They were able to point out some things we didn’t know,” Vineyard said. But, he added, “You don’t have to blow up the school board to make good things happen.”

However, elected officials have been harassed, and incidents have been reported nationwide ranging up to actual threats of violence made from public speakers during meetings.

Locally, Walton said when she was re-elected to a second three-year term to the school board in 2020, her Facebook page was hacked and spoofed. It was in that same election cycle that pictures of fellow trustee Tami Tobey, who was also running for re-election, were leaked to the Dallas Observer. Tobey was subsequently re-elected.

Since then, Walton said a new law that was enacted by the 87th Texas Legislature makes threatening actions against elected officials a felony — including against school board trustees and members of the City Council.

Vineyard said the hiring of Dr. Jo Ann Fey as superintendent last April is a feather in the cap of the school board for the hire it made.

“The community has overwhelmingly accepted her and love her for what she’s doing,” Vineyard said. “She has a compassion for kids and teachers that has brought a breath of fresh air to a lot of people. A lot of people are very happy with that. She’s building a dynamic team.”