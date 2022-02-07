Harrison warns of spyware in tutoring program

Staff report

Texas State Rep. Brian Harrison recently sent a letter to the Texas Education Agency asking them to ensure the state is not unintentionally harming the privacy of grade school children and their families through a partnership with BookNook, which has a connection to the Chinese company, Tencent.

Government officials have warned that the Chinese Communist Party uses Tencent for espionage purposes.

BookNook was selected by TEA in October as “a reading curriculum provider to deliver high-impact literacy tutoring to Texas students” and the only K-8 reading curriculum for the “Vetted Texas Tutor Corps.” BookNook, according to its website, partners with VIPKid to deliver remote tutoring. Tencent was an early and heavy investor in VIPKid.

In 2020, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz introduced legislation to prevent U.S. Government employees from conducting official business over platforms run by Tencent, stating that “companies like Tencent and Huawei are espionage operations of the Chinese Communist party, masquerading as telecom companies of the 21st century.”

In 2019, Christopher Ford, Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of International Security and Nonproliferation, warned that Tencent is a tool of the Chinese Communist Party.

“As someone with children in Texas public schools, I recognize one of our top priorities is keeping students safe,” Harrison said. “We owe it to all children and parents using the public education system to ensure that any state-provided tools are not exposing them to surveillance by the Chinese Communist Party. I have asked TEA to do the due diligence needed to be able to provide this assurance.”