Do look up: Skywarn class set for March 3

Staff report

The National Weather Service will be conducting the Annual Skywarn Class this year in conjunction with Ellis County and the City of Waxahachie on Thursday, March 3, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Waxahachie Civic Center, 2000 Civic Center Lane, Waxahachie.

Last year brought a variety of severe weather in Ellis County; including tornadoes, straight line winds and flash flooding. The 2022 Severe Weather Season is not too far away, and the National Weather Service and local emergency management officials want you and our citizens to be prepared. The Skywarn Class covers severe thunderstorm characteristics, cloud formations, identifying different threats associated with severe storms, how to report, and basic weather safety.

The target audience is for organized storm spotters, anyone with an interest in severe weather, and/or anyone who wants to learn more about the severe weather threats in the North and Central Texas region.

This is an excellent opportunity for students throughout Ellis County to add to their Science education and understand what to look for before, during and after a severe weather event. This training is part of a regional severe weather preparedness campaign, which will include spotter training sessions across 46 counties. The classes are free and open to the public.

Other classes in the region can be found on the full schedule at http://www.weather.gov/fwd/skywarn .

For additional information, please contact the Ellis County Office of Emergency Management at: EMC@co.ellis.tx.us or call 972-825-5199.