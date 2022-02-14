Fire Station No. 1 receives design honors

Mirror report

The Midlothian Fire Department along with Brinkley Sargent Wiginton Architects, Dallas, received the Bronze Award in the 2021 Station Design Awards program for outstanding architecture and design of new Fire Station No. 1.

Held by Firehouse Magazine, the awards program evaluates fire departments and emergency facilities nationwide. Midlothian is among 18 winners selected from 64 entries submitted by 45 architectural and construction companies from across the United States.

Described as a historical showpiece, the station was recognized for a variety of innovations.

“We’re excited to team up with fire departments and architecture firms to present the innovative concepts they have created to keep firefighters trained and healthy while they await the next call to serve their communities," Firehouse Editor-in-Chief Peter Matthews said. “As more departments become true all-hazard response agencies, their equipment and training needs grow, and these new facilities keep them response ready while protecting the life-saving equipment safe from the environment.”

Midlothian’s Fire Station No. 1 was approved by voters in 2017 and came online in the summer of 2020. It replaced old Fire Station No. 1 and was constructed on Main Street in order to enhance coverage for the expanding west side of town.

To read more about the awards program and the Midlothian Fire Station, visit https://www.midlothian.tx.us/DocumentCenter/View/13290/Firehouse-Magazine_2021_Station_Design_Awards-Article-pdf.