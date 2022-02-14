HHS Belles bring home awards from first contest

Patty Hullett

Mirror correspondent

The Heritage High School Belles competed in their first season’s competition on Saturday at Mansfield High School in Mansfield. The event, the “Metroplex Dance Spectacular,” saw the drill and dance group from Heritage taking a ton of titles back home. They have 31 members as part of their team.

The Director for the Belles is Tiffany Richey and she states, “The girls placed really well for it being our first time out in the beginning of our 2021-2022 dance competition season. I’m really proud of the energy and dedication the young ladies brought with them last weekend – and I know that their scores will only improve at the next contest set for Saturday, Feb. 26, at Duncanville High School.”

According to Director Richey, their medium team division of officers scored 1st Runner-Up, won Judges Awards for all 3 of their routines, and earned a Platinum level placing.

The team also won the 1st Runner-Up in the medium division, won Judge Awards for all 5 of their routines, and earned a Gold level placing.

Three of the Belles soloists placed in their division. Erin Prewitt was 2nd Runner-Up, and Sarah Miller and Kaylee King tied for 3rd Runner-Up.

Another impressive award was “Runner-Up Academic Champions with an Unweighted Team GPA” (grade-point-average) of 3.87.