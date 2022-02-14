City leaders tout downtown plan

Midlothian city government has a vision of what it wants its central business district to become in the next 20 to 30 years. City leaders shared that vision with the Midlothian Chamber of Commerce during a luncheon last Wednesday.

Assistant City Manager Clyde Melick gave a presentation to the Chamber on what the city has in store for downtown with a master plan that the Midlothian City Council adopted in June 2020, following citizen and committee input.

A comprehensive plan was adopted in 2018 covering the entire city. This plan serves as a guide in Midlothian's development as it deals with a growth rate of 5 percent each year. The downtown master plan fits within this comprehensive plan, Melick said.

The guiding principles of the downtown plan are to reinvest in older areas of the city and to capitalize on location advantages. Melick said while land use and community character are important, so are other planning elements such as transportation, economic and fiscal health, parks, trails and the environment.

Borrowing from a little bit of lore from the city's namesake Scottish county, Melick called the new downtown “The Heart of Midlothian.” He said the downtown of the future will be a pedestrian-oriented, history-filled, family-fun and food-centric urban place.

“As goes downtown, so goes the city,” Melick said. “Downtown is really the heart of the community.”

The master plan defines "downtown" as the area bounded by Avenues A and I, and 6th and 12th Streets.

The goals of the master plan are to encourage mixed-use development of commercial, retail and residential space scaled and designed to fit the small-town context; to nurture local entrepreneurship and grow the economy; to foster a “people-first” philosophy that will emphasize improvements to streetscapes and create a walkable environment; to create thoughtful connections to green spaces and parks as well as the surrounding community; and to preserve the authenticity of place that will attract others to experience Midlothian’s unique charm.

Melick said changes to downtown won’t take place overnight but will instead happen on a piecemeal basis. Building form designs, streets, public spaces and branding strategies are all part of the master plan.

Enhancing Main Street as an entryway into the community is one of the goals of the downtown master plan.

The downtown master plan will start with catalyst projects, and among the first will be Midlothian’s new City Hall and library that were approved by voters as part of a 2021 bond referendum. The new facility will become the centerpiece of a new town square.

Another catalyst project is the renovation of the Lawson buildings downtown. The city purchased the buildings in 2020 hoping to find a buyer willing to repurpose them into a downtown attraction. The two buildings were sold last November.

Shane Feemster of Full Circle Design and Development of Midlothian, which is redeveloping the Lawson building, reviewed some of the planned uses for the structure. Feemster’s company is partnering with the buildings’ new owners, Justin and Christina Crocker.

The “green building” at 301 West Main will be renovated first in two phases: the redevelopment of 7th Street to make it more walkable, followed by the remodeling of the building itself. Feemster said he wanted to keep the existing structure to honor the history of the building.

A brewery, two restaurants and retail space will occupy the first floor of the building, along with incubator space for businesses and "studio space" in the rear. A second floor will be added inside the shell of the existing structure that will contain residential loft apartments.

City Council member Justin Coffman praised city staff, his fellow councilmembers, Mayor Richard Reno and all those involved in keeping downtown a vibrant heart of the community. Coffman encouraged residents to shop locally to keep sales tax dollars in the city to help fund improvements to the city.

“As cities grow along bypasses and corridors, downtowns tend to suffer — unless the city is very intentional about keeping downtown alive, which our city is,” Coffman said.