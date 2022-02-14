MISD board’s bond capacity measured

The Midlothian Independent School District has massive capacity to issue bonds for future growth, trustees were told in an informational overview during a Feb. 7 special meeting at the L.A. Mills Administration Building.

The district is in the early stages of planning for a new bond referendum to present to voters in November. The final dollar amount has not been finalized. Last month, it was revealed that growth patterns in MISD indicate the need for at least two additional elementary schools in addition to the new Jean Coleman Elementary to open this August, and one new middle school in the next five to six years.

Josh McLaughlin of BOK Financial presented a bottom line of between $234 million and $311 million in the district’s current ability to pay off bonds, based on MISD’s current 48-cent interest and sinking tax rate as well as projected growth.

McLaughlin said the district has saved almost $112 million of taxpayer money since 2010 by paying off previous bonds ahead of time.

The district’s interest and sinking rate has shrunk over the last five years, even as property tax assessments have increased with rising values, McLaughlin said. Homeowners in MISD are able to partially offset higher appraisals with a homestead exemption, legislatively increased to $40,000, that not all other districts offer.

McLaughlin presented a graphic that shows MISD being essentially debt-free by 2051 with its current bond obligations. The district’s largest debt bill will be due this year, he said, because of the district’s willingness to pay ahead on its debt.

“It’s just like making an extra home mortgage payment,” McLaughlin said. “Once you make that payment, that debt is gone for good.”

Assistant superintendent for finance and operations Jim Norris said the growth of industry in Midlothian has added even more to the district’s tax base, adding further to values.

The district has until August to call a November bond referendum. McLaughlin said waiting until August will add to the accuracy of his numbers because 2022 tax revenues will be available from the Ellis County Appraisal District by the end of July.

Echoing many other elected local officials, trustee Eduardo Gonzalez expressed his objection to language that the Texas Legislature in 2019 added to ballots by law saying that any bond referendum is “a property tax increase,” even though McLaughlin confirmed the district’s tax rate may not necessarily change.

The next regular MISD board meeting is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 21. The board also has workshops scheduled for the first Monday of each month through June.

Candidate informational

The Feb. 7 special meeting was preceded by an informational session for prospective board candidates. The five sitting board members who were present each described their experiences and responsibilities.

Board vice president Andrea Walton, who led the session, said most of what the board does revolves around policy, as well as rules established by the Texas Education Association and the state Education Code. Each board member took turns listing responsibilities.

Candidates have already filed for board positions, but the filing period for the May 7 elections will remain open until this Friday.

Place 5 trustee Bobby Soto has filed for re-election to another three-year term and is being challenged at present by Jessica Ward.

Candidates Whitney Krupala and Mike Dillow are pursuing the Place 4 seat currently occupied by board secretary Matt Sanders, who was absent from last week’s special meeting. Sanders, a former board president, had not filed for re-election as of late on Monday.

The session had been previously billed as a “candidate forum,” but no candidates spoke.

Other items

• The board approved employee pay for the district closure during the Feb. 3-4 winter storm.

• Dr. Greg Gibson, executive director of the Texas Association of Mid-Size Schools, provided an updated overview of the district’s balanced scorecard for trustees.

• Following a closed session, trustees approved additional terms to the recently-extended contract of superintendent Dr. Jo Ann Fey.

• The board met in a special session on Thursday, Feb. 10, to hear a Level III grievance. Following a three-hour closed session, the board approved the creation of an ad hoc committee to address the concerns brought forward. Sanders, who participated remotely, apologized on behalf of the board and made the motion to establish a committee to address meeting practices, agenda procedures, public comments structure, and other matters.