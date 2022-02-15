Community open house set for parks master plan

The City of Midlothian invites all those interested in the future of the city’s parks to a Community Open House on Wednesday, Feb. 23, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Midlothian Conference Center, located at 1 Community Circle Drive.

The purpose of the open house is to get input from the community about desired park and recreation spaces and facilities. The meeting is one of many community input sessions being held in conjunction with Midlothian Parks Vision, a parks master planning effort. This is a come-and-go event that will begin with a presentation. Light snacks will be served.

For more information about the Midlothian Park Vision master planning process, visit. https://www.midlothianparkvision.com/

For questions, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 972-775-7777.