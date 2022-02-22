P&Z tables Autumn Run development

The Midlothian Planning and Zoning Commission last week discussed for more than an hour and a half a planned development for the southwest corner of FM 663 and Autumn Run Drive before tabling the item.

The proposal will be brought back at the March 15 P&Z meeting, with final action to be taken by the City Council on March 22.

The 21.59-acre development, which is catty-cornered from the Kroger shopping center, would be rezoned from Agricultural and Single Family-1. The plan is for a mixed-use development with single-family residential, with seven commercial and retail lots fronting FM 663.

Property owner Allen Byrd said this current proposal is the third one to come before the city; the previous two were denied. “What do I have to do to get it sold?” he asked.

Commission member Mike Rodgers told Byrd that P&Z works in an advisory role only, and the City Council will make the ultimate decision. Chairman Maurice Osborn encouraged Byrd to speak with city staff to get the concerns ironed out.

City planning director Trenton Robertson said while staff supports most of the design of the development, concerns about traffic on FM 663 is leading them to recommend denial of restaurant drive-thrus on site, and therefore denial of the project as presented.

Rodgers gave anecdotes of similar shopping centers in Midlothian where traffic is a nightmare with cars coming and going. Developer Bobby Mendoza of Victory Real Estate Group said the amount of parking would be helped by the multiple uses of other tenants, which would not require as much space.

Osborn made an initial motion to deny the PD outright, which died for lack of a second.

In a presentation, Mendoza explained that he would prefer to have a total of three drive-thrus permitted in the PD by right to avoid the specific-use permitting process, which can take several months. Without the need for multiple SUPs, the commercial development could be ready for delivery in 18 to 24 months, he said.

Mendoza said two southbound deceleration lanes and a northbound turn lane would be added to FM 663, which he described as already over capacity with or without the added development.

Other items

• A planned development for a 167.3-acre property on the southeast corner of Quarry Road and Gifco Road for commercial and heavy industrial purposes was unanimously denied. The entire property lies west of the Fort Worth and New Orleans Railroad line. The width and quality of Gifco Road is a traffic concern, as well as buffering between the development and the Windsor Hills subdivision. An additional right turn lane from Gifco Road to the southbound U.S. Highway 67 frontage road would have been added to help with outbound traffic, but truck congestion turning north at the Gifco Road-U.S. 67 overpass presented a problem for commissioners.

• Commissioners denied an urban village planned development for a motor repair business at 101 West Avenue E to add oil changes as a service provided. City planning manager Marcos Narvaez said the business does not conform with the city’s downtown master plan, which calls for entertainment, restaurants and small retail. A specific-use permit for the same property was denied a year ago.

• City staff presented an overview of cases that were heard over the previous 60 days.

• Minutes of the Jan. 18 P&Z meeting were approved.

• A preliminary plat of the Gerdau Steel processing addition west of South Wyatt Road was approved.

• A preliminary plat of the 351.415-acre Hillwood South property west of the U.S. 67-287 interchange, between Old Fort Worth Road and U.S. 67, was approved. Robertson said the plat consists of 18 non-residential lots.

• An SUP for a drive-thru establishment at 761 East Main Street was approved. The business, which will be a Scooter’s coffee shop, will not have any walk-up business, Robertson said.

• A planned development for a 7.084-acre property south of Clancy Lane between Walnut Grove Road and Eastgate Road was approved.