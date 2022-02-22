Midlothian PD recognizes officers

Mirror report

On Wednesday Feb. 9, the Midlothian Police Department held its department-wide annual meeting at the Conference Center. Chief Carl Smith spoke with all members of the Police Department, Northern Ellis Emergency Dispatch, and City of Midlothian Community Services.

During the meeting, the department discussed its goals and vision for 2022 and beyond. The department emphasized its motto of “Service Above Self” and what that means as it explores strategies to best serve its fast-growing, dynamic community.

At Wednesday’s meeting, the department recognized achievements in service, commendation, training and education. Included in this recognition were three officers who received their permanent badges after one year of service to the community.

Corporal Matt Shipp was awarded the Department’s Life Saving Award for applying a tourniquet to an individual that had sustained severe arterial bleeding. The members of the MPD Crisis Intervention Unit received the Commendation Award for helping over 135 residents and families of those exhibiting mental health, intellectual deficiencies, or dementia issues. The department also recognized Officer Derrick Wiley who will be promoted to Corporal this month.

On Friday evening, Feb. 11, MPD hosted the 2021-2022 Midlothian Police Department Annual Dinner. At this event, the department recognized recent retirees and named annual award winners. The winners were chosen by Command Staff based on peer nominations:

Officers of the Year: Chris Douglas and Chris Vinson

Supervisor of the Year: Sergeant Kyle Boyd

Heather Phares Award: Officer Shane Carroll

“Top Shot” Award: Sergeant Aaron Walters

“Golden Oar” Award: Corporal Matt McCaskill

Telecommunicator of the Year: Adrian Latham

Civilian of the Year: Jamie M. Singleton

Volunteer of the Year: Ricky Cox

2021 Retirees: Mark Holton, Cody McKinney, James Smith

MPD would also like to thank the sponsors for the event, especially the caterer - Ellis County BBQ.

Other 2021-2022 sponsors include:

• Ace Hardware

• Adkins Seasoning

• BMW of Dallas

• Chicken Express – Midlothian

• Dalace Duvall – Diamond Wishes

• H-E-B Grocery - Waxahachie

• Hillsboro Beverages

• Iron Sparrow Photography

• Lee Wescott Family

• Lowes

• Meat Church BBQ

• Midlo Scoops Ice Cream

• Shugas Scrubs and Rubs

• SWFA

• Tractor Supply

• Waxahachie Express Wash

And several Donors/Families that wish to remain anonymous.