Mayor’s Winter Walk hints at promise of spring

“We got a look at this year’s bluebonnet sprouts and they look very promising,” said Charlie Grindstaff, outreach coordinator for the Indian Trail Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalists, as she kicked off the Mayor’s Winter Walk held last Saturday at Mockingbird Nature Park.

An annual event, last year’s Winter Walk was postponed a week due to Snow Storm Uri and attendance curtailed by COVID protocols. By contrast, this year’s temperatures were comfortably in the mid-50s, the attendance strong, and master naturalist volunteers back in full swing.

Tables of plant specimens were display. Children and adults alike marveled as nature – hidden by winter – was revealed through the narrative of the park volunteers.

The ½-mile walk took in only a small portion of the 60-acre park that has been set aside to showcase the flora and fauna native to the North Texas prairie.

The Winter Walk marks the beginning of the programming season at Mockingbird Park by the Master Naturalists who partner with the City of Midlothian to maintain it. This year’s schedule includes the following events: Night Hike, Friday, March 4, 7 p.m., and Nature Walks to be held at 9 a.m., Saturdays March 19, April 16, May 21, June 18, Sept. 17, and Oct. 15. Walks are cancelled in the event of rain. All events are free and no reservations are needed, except for Night Hike (call 972-291-2868).

Mockingbird Nature Park is located at 1361 Onward Road in Midlothian. It features hiking trails, public restrooms, butterfly garden, pond, bluebird nest boxes, boardwalk, and native grass areas. Visit inaturalist.org for more information on the projects at the park.