TSTC, MISD to partner for instruction

Staff report

The Midlothian Independent School District will begin partnering for the first time with Texas State Technical College in North Texas to offer dual enrollment classes to high school students starting this fall.

“Midlothian, like much of Ellis County, is booming, and we are excited to be a continued partner in the pipeline that supports many Midlothian businesses with skilled technicians,” said Marcus Balch, provost of TSTC’s North Texas campus. “By offering dual enrollment courses, MISD students can get a jump-start on their education leading to great-paying jobs right in their own community.”

Midlothian students will be able to take classes in Diesel Equipment Technology, HVAC Technology, Industrial Systems, and Welding Technology, said Marsha Semelfort, a TSTC dual enrollment recruitment representative. The school district will provide transportation for students to and from TSTC for classes.

High school sophomores and juniors will be the first to take TSTC’s dual enrollment classes this fall, with seniors being added in the 2023-24 academic year.

“The goal is for students to earn college credit while pursuing their passion and potentially earn an industry certificate that will allow them to obtain a job with the required skills acquired,” said Becky Wiginton, the school district’s director of college and career readiness and guidance. “The hope is that students will matriculate to TSTC to further their education in their program of study.”

The programs were selected by taking into account student interest and input from community and industry partners, along with other factors, Wiginton said.

“For several years, many of the Midlothian business and industry leaders have expressed a desire to hire local employees, but a lack of skilled workers in specific areas has limited their candidate pool,” she said.

The effort began with a meeting between Balch and Jo Ann Fey, the school district’s superintendent. This evolved into a visit last fall to the North Texas campus by district leaders to learn more about the technical programs.

“This partnership with TSTC will greatly benefit students because it allows for students to access skills-based training, curriculum and resources that will prepare them for a postsecondary career,” Wiginton said.

For more information, go to tstc.edu.