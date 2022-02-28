City’s newest parks addition to be feted

Mirror report

The City of Midlothian will host a Community Play Day! to celebrate the Grand Opening of Community Park Phase 2 on Saturday, March 26, 3 to 9 p.m., 3601 S. 14th Street.

“Although the park opened in January, we wanted to wait till spring to hold an event fitting the grandeur of the new park and that the whole community can enjoy,” said Mayor Richard Reno.

Free and open to the public, Play Day! invites attendees to sample the amenities in the new portion of the 105-acre park. Guests can try pickleball, basketball, or sand volleyball; swing at a wiffle ball and run the bases on a baseball diamond; get their toes wet in the splash pad; throw a line in the stocked fishing pond, and enjoy one of two unique playgrounds. Equipment will be available and volunteers will be on hand to demonstrate activities and assist attendees.

At 6 p.m., Play Day! will culminate in the dedication of the park amphitheater in the name of late City Councilmember Art Pierard, who passed away in 2020. The amphitheater will be christened by a free, family-friendly concert (artist to be announced) from 6 to 8 p.m. A fireworks finale will end the festivities with a bang.

Bonds approved by voters in 2017 and a grant from Midlothian Community Development Corporation (MCDC) funded Community Park Phase 2 construction. MCDC also funded a grant to support Play Day!