Belles compete in Duncanville and win

Patty Hullett

Mirror correspondent

“Next stop is NATIONALS,” says Heritage High School Belles Director Tiffany Richey. Her excited group of young ladies took their show routines to the DFW Dance Championships at the Sandra Meadows Memorial Arena in Duncanville on Saturday and came home with a load of prestigious awards for their efforts.

This was the Belles’ second American Dance / Drill Team competition of the season, and they did not disappoint. In fact, Director Richey called their performances “amazing.”

The following are the lists of awards the girls received:

Team Results

Sweepstakes and Gussie Nell Davis Award

Judges Award – Team Pom

Judges Award – Team Novelty

Judges Award – Team Military

Judges Award – Team Hip-Hop

Judges Award – Team Jazz

*** 1st Runner Up – Academic Champions with a team GPA of 3.87

Biogime Sportsmanship Award

1st Place – Medium Team

2nd Place – Best Team Overall

Elite Awards

Sweepstakes and Gussie Nell Davis Award

Judges Award in Jazz

Judges Award in Hip-Hop

Judges Award in Contemporary

Best Overall Team – PLATINUM

1st Place – Elite Team

1st Place – BEST OF THE BEST Team Overall

Officers Awards

Sweepstakes and Gussie Nell Davis Award

Judges Award in Pom

Judges Award in Jazz

Judges Award in Contemporary

Best Overall Officers – PLATINUM

WOW Award – Contemporary

1st Place – Medium Team Officers

2nd Place – Best of the Best Officers

Council

Division 1 – Superior Rating

Judges Award

Solo Awards

1st Place – Sarah Miller

Winner’s Circle Soloist – Sarah Miller

4th Runner-up – Kaylee King