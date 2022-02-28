Belles compete in Duncanville and win
Dance team brings home numerous awards from second competition of year
“Next stop is NATIONALS,” says Heritage High School Belles Director Tiffany Richey. Her excited group of young ladies took their show routines to the DFW Dance Championships at the Sandra Meadows Memorial Arena in Duncanville on Saturday and came home with a load of prestigious awards for their efforts.
This was the Belles’ second American Dance / Drill Team competition of the season, and they did not disappoint. In fact, Director Richey called their performances “amazing.”
The following are the lists of awards the girls received:
Team Results
Sweepstakes and Gussie Nell Davis Award
Judges Award – Team Pom
Judges Award – Team Novelty
Judges Award – Team Military
Judges Award – Team Hip-Hop
Judges Award – Team Jazz
*** 1st Runner Up – Academic Champions with a team GPA of 3.87
Biogime Sportsmanship Award
1st Place – Medium Team
2nd Place – Best Team Overall
Elite Awards
Sweepstakes and Gussie Nell Davis Award
Judges Award in Jazz
Judges Award in Hip-Hop
Judges Award in Contemporary
Best Overall Team – PLATINUM
1st Place – Elite Team
1st Place – BEST OF THE BEST Team Overall
Officers Awards
Sweepstakes and Gussie Nell Davis Award
Judges Award in Pom
Judges Award in Jazz
Judges Award in Contemporary
Best Overall Officers – PLATINUM
WOW Award – Contemporary
1st Place – Medium Team Officers
2nd Place – Best of the Best Officers
Council
Division 1 – Superior Rating
Judges Award
Solo Awards
1st Place – Sarah Miller
Winner’s Circle Soloist – Sarah Miller
4th Runner-up – Kaylee King