Spring Craft Fair set for April 2

Midlothian Band Boosters will be hosting a Spring Craft Fair on Saturday, April 2 at Frank Seale Middle School in Midlothian.

Come shop first with the early bird entry from 9-10 a.m., cost is $5. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., cost is $2.

There will be 90 amazing vendors such as handmade jewelry, woodworkers, handmade quilts, handmade pet items, crochet, candles and more. There will be a silent auction, raffle and bake sale as well.

All proceeds will benefit the Midlothian Band Boosters, which supports the MHS Panther Regiment Band, Dieterich and Frank Seale Middle School Bands. Also, the MHS band, local dance studios and karate studios will put on performances throughout the day.

Come and shop on April 2 for your Easter, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day gifts!