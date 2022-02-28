MISD board discusses November bond

With a bond referendum planned for November, the Midlothian ISD board of trustees began the process of planning the proposal during last week’s regular monthly meeting.

Deputy superintendent Darin Kasper told trustees that board input was needed to get the community process underway. Some questions that needed to be answered involved the formation and makeup of a bond committee.

Board president Gary Vineyard said in the 2016 bond vote, there were 53 members of the committee, which included 43 community members and 12 staff members. Because of population growth in the district, Vineyard recommended increasing the membership of the new committee to 60 while keeping 12 staff members.

Board secretary Matt Sanders proposed reaching out to campus volunteers across the district, as well as city business leaders, corporate partners and general community members. Trustee Tami Tobey also suggested including students on the committee.

Trustee Eduardo Gonzalez said since the bond is a decision for Midlothian ISD residents, any business leaders on the committee should have “strong Midlothian ties,” since many of them do not live in the district proper.

While the district looks ahead to a new bond proposal, the book is closing on the previous 2016 bond. For both Heritage High School and Jean Coleman elementary, material procurement is being closely monitored in light of supply shortages.

The Heritage expansion project is on schedule for completion in June, in time for the new school year, with the new competition gymnasium, cafeteria expansion and new auditorium progressing. The new classroom wing opened in January.

The new Coleman Elementary is also progressing, with two of three classroom wings completed and third well underway. The project is slightly behind schedule because of the availability of structural steel, but crews should be able to catch up with additional hours to meet the July 1 substantial completion date, trustees were told.

Other items

• Administrators gave a detailed presentation of the school’s annual academic performance report. The results of the report are available on the MISD website.

• The approved consent agenda consisted of previous meeting minutes, budget amendments, gifts and donations, and an election contract with the Ellis County Elections Administration for the May 7 election.

• Trustees approved a bid from Follett Corporation as a vendor for the purchase of books for the Jean Coleman Elementary library. Individual titles will be reviewed as the books arrive.

• DeSoto Janitorial Supply’s bid was approved as the custodial vendor for Coleman Elementary.

• The board approved a bid for a new production audiovisual system for the Heritage High School auditorium. District chief technology officer Dr. Leslie Garakani said the bid includes supplemental hardware and software.

• Trustees approved additional staff positions for the 2022-2023 school year. District assistant superintendent of human resources and student services KayLynn Day said the list of positions includes classroom teachers, special education teachers, paraprofessionals, diagnosticians, pre-kindergarten teachers, crossing guards, counselors, custodians, bus monitors and several other positions.

• An amendment to the agreement with the city of Midlothian for an additional school resource officer vehicle was approved. Midlothian Police Commander Tim Hicks said an additional vehicle was needed to help the SROs accompany students on out-of-town trips.

• Options for the 2022-2023 school calendar were presented by Aaron Williams, executive director of leadership development. A committee came up with five proposals which they narrowed down to three for public review and input. Of the three final drafts, two received almost equal amounts of support, Williams said, with the main differences between the two being Monday starts and the duration of winter break. The board will make a final decision at its March 7 workshop.

• Superintendent Dr. Jo Ann Fey announced that Garakani will be leaving MISD to accept a position with the Klein ISD in the Houston area, and Fey and board members praised Garakani for his work with the district.