MISD board accepts Walton’s resignation

The Midlothian ISD board of trustees last week unanimously accepted the resignation of trustee Andrea Walton from the board following five years of service.

Following a closed session, board members voted to accept Walton’s resignation. MISD board president Gary Vineyard said the board’s next steps will be taken during its March 7 workshop. The board’s options include an appointment to fill the seat or the calling of a special election.

Walton, who was selected by her peers as board vice president last year, was first elected to Place 7 on the MISD board in 2017, and was re-elected in 2020. Her unexpired term is not up for a vote until May 2023.

During her tenure as a trustee, Walton served on a legislative advisory council that was involved in legislation in both Austin and Washington, and also obtained certification as a Master Trustee during her five years on the board. In departing, Walton encouraged other trustees to do the same.

“I paid for it on my own dime, because I didn’t want one penny of it coming out of the district,” Walton told the Mirror. ”I never charged the district, because that was how much I wanted the money to go into the classroom.”

Walton did not elaborate on her decision to resign. But in a letter addressed to superintendent Dr. Jo Ann Fey earlier this month and in a subsequent resignation letter to Vineyard referencing the first letter, Walton stated that her decision did not come about lightly, and said that the last four years had taken a toll on her health.

Walton shared that a serious case of COVID-19 in the fall followed by the loss of several close family members over the holidays created a time for “pause and reflection.”

“Nick and I evaluated our time and priorities,” Walton said on social media. ”Many months of prayers went into this decision. We realized we can make a bigger impact volunteering in classrooms and reading with students than sitting on school board.

“I was blessed to meet a special 5th grader a few weeks back, while reading at Vitovsky Elementary. She shared a vision of leadership and it was inspiring! She filled my cup and I want to be like this young leader; impactful with my time and full of joy!

“I am honored to have served in the role of Trustee, and humbled by the trust the community placed in me. Not once did I take that responsibility lightly,” she concluded.

Walton continues to be a supporter of Fey, who was hired last spring as MISD’s superintendent.

“Dr. Fey brings high expectations and goodness to the classroom,” Walton said. “I have confidence in her and her team moving forward. Please also continue to pray for our teachers. If we only could use the equal amount of time encouraging teachers as we do on social media — we would strengthen community and perhaps find world peace.”

The board will have two open seats to fill moving forward, as trustee Matt Sanders will not run for re-election in May. Two candidates, Whitney Krupala and Mike Dillow, are vying for Sanders’ open seat.