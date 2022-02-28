Overseas events cloud market, council warned

Actions taken half a globe away could have profound effects on Midlothian’s economy, members of the Midlothian City Council were told in last week’s regular semimonthly meeting.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is expected to bring an influx of investments back to the United States, which could counter the upward movement of interest rates, Linda Patterson of Austin-based Patterson & Associates said during her quarterly financial report. As of the meeting, the attack had not yet started but was widely viewed as imminent.

“When there is any kind of war or any kind of hostility, people run to safety — and they run into the U.S. markets,” Patterson said. “That’s where they know the credit is good, and the debt is safe.”

Persistent inflation and previous U.S. Federal Reserve moves are factors pushing interest rates upward, Patterson told the council, with too much money still in the system. Patterson said the market has already built in the likelihood that the Fed will raise interest rates from the current rate of zero, where it has set since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago this month.

Patterson cited jobs as another factor in the market. Because there is a demand for more jobs than there are job seekers, everything slows down.

A relevant figure that shows today’s marketplace is the number of housing starts when compared to the number of permits issued. While the number of permits is up, actual construction is down because of shortages in lumber and other building materials, Patterson pointed out.

As far as the city’s financial health, the city gained about $6 million in its general fund between the start and the end of the fourth quarter of last calendar year. The Midlothian Economic Development had a book value of $15.6 million and the Midlothian Community Development Corporation at $8.2 million. The MDA book value sits at $43.3 million.

The results of a city audit were also presented to the council by Todd Pruitt, a partner with the Pattillo, Brown & Hill firm out of Waco. The city received a clean bill of health with no deficiencies in internal controls and compliance, Pruitt said.

Councilmember Clark Wickliffe was not present.

Other items

• A new tax increment reinvestment zone, or TIRZ, was created at the existing Chaparral Steel (also known as Gerdau) facility at 300 Ward Road and other parcels totaling about 393 acres. Two additional resolutions were approved, separately authorizing a tax abatement agreement and an economic development performance agreement with Chaparral Steel. The agreement stipulates that 900 jobs are maintained through 2033. Councilmember Justin Coffman abstained from the matters, all three of which passed unanimously.

• Midlothian Police Chief Carl Smith presented the department’s racial profiling report for 2021. Citations were issued to roughly the same proportion of drivers by race in 2021 as in 2020. Searches and arrests resulting from traffic stops reflected similar ratios, Smith said. Curfew violations, however, are up, with about 20 police contacts with juveniles in 2021, an increase from only seven the year before. Smith also noted an increase in vandalism at city parks.

• The approved consent agenda included previous meeting minutes; separate resolutions authorizing the Midlothian Downtown Market every Saturdays from April 16 to Sept. 10 with exceptions, the Mental Health Awareness Walk and Festival Saturday, May 21; the Spring Wine, Arts and Craft Beer Festival Saturday, April 30; a $22,585 expenditure request from the Midlothian Chamber of Commerce for advertisement and other related costs for the Wine, Arts and Craft Beer Festival; and continued participation with both the Atmos and Oncor Cities Steering Committees.

• An $80,000 agreement with Enprotec/Hibbs and Todd, Inc. for engineering for new filtration equipment at the Tayman Water Treatment Plant was approved.

• A public hearing date was set for April 12 to consider an update to land use assumptions, capital improvements plan and impact fees pursuant to state government code.

• An annexation development agreement for 25 listed property owners was amended to allow Patricia and George Luedtke to continue to sell fireworks on their property.

• The council authorized an agreement naming Steele and Freeman Inc. as construction manager at risk for the City Hall/Library and Public Safety projects. Assistant City Manager Clyde Melick said Steele and Freeman was the manager at risk for the new Fire Station 1, which opened in 2020.