Community survey on parks underway

The City of Midlothian invites all those interested in the future of the city’s parks to participate in an online Community Survey that is live now.

The purpose of the survey is to get input from the community about future park and recreation spaces, programs, and facilities. The survey is one of several methods being used to enlist community input into Midlothian ParkVision, a parks master planning effort.

To take the survey, which is completely confidential, visit https://polco.us/parkvision2022.

For more information about the Midlothian Park Vision master planning process, visit. https://www.midlothianparkvision.com/

For questions, email engage@MidlothianParkVision.com.