Jordan Meadows site purchased

HSM Dalcon, Inc., a division of Henry S Miller Companies, has purchased 129.463 acres for Jordan Meadows, a new ranch estate residential development offering 98 one-acre home sites in the ETJ of Midlothian.

HSM Jordan Run Estates IV LLC, a limited liability company created and managed by Steve Donosky, President of HSM Dalcon, Inc., purchased the property located off of Norrell Road and Katrina Run, south of FM 875 and approximately two miles west of FM 663. The project will feature two builders: Gallery Homes, a division of First Texas Homes, and Elmwood Custom Homes.

“We anticipate Jordan Meadows will be a very successful project,” Donosky noted. “There is a shortage of acreage lots in the highly desired Midlothian Independent School District. The adjacent development of Jordan Run Estates has become a desirable neighborhood. Demand for new homes on acreage is outstripping supply and with the many corporate relocations moving into Ellis County bringing thousands of high paying jobs to the area, we think that trend will continue. We expect brisk sales in Jordan Meadows as our featured builders are already taking home purchase reservations.”

Lots are scheduled for delivery in the spring of 2023 in time for the spring selling season.

Features of Jordan Meadows include:

· Homes from the $400,000s to high $600,000s price range

· Large open lots with plenty of space for outdoor living and gardening

· Underground utilities and manicured streetscapes

· No city taxes

· Quick access to Highway 67 and Highway 287

· Nearby grocery and retail shopping areas, medical care and hospitals, parks and recreation

· Excellent education in the Midlothian Independent School District

Henry S. Miller Cos. is one of the largest independent full service commercial real estate firms in Texas. Our corporate office is based in Dallas and regional offices are in Houston and San Antonio.

Established in 1914 by Henry S. Miller Sr., it is one of the most respected companies in Texas with a reputation for service and integrity. For nearly 100 years the Henry S. Miller family of companies has provided a complete array of commercial real estate services for both sophisticated investors and those in need of brokerage, property management, financial, development and appraisal services. Our mission is to offer exemplary service and innovation centered around a diverse work force dedicated to achieving real measurable results and long-term business relationships.