Methodist hosts MHS health science program

Mirror report

Methodist Midlothian Medical Center partnered with Midlothian High School's Health Science Program and hosted a "medical symposium" for students in late February.

Several hospital leaders, medical assistants and physicians shared their expertise, guided students through hands-on learning opportunities and discussed future career pathways.

"It is an honor for Methodist Midlothian and physicians on the medical staﬀ to play a part in the training of the next generation of healthcare leaders," stated Jary Ganske, president of Methodist Midlothian. "Creating this unique learning environment strengthens the profession within our community and across the region."

High school students rotated through various classrooms learning how to suture (on pig's feet), learning about EKG and heart rhythms, asking questions about nursing and medical school, identifying occupational paths in physical medicine, discussing diabetes awareness, practicing paramedic skills, and learning about surgical robot technologies available at the hospital. The hospital's education and public relations departments helped facilitate this unique learning opportunity at Midlothian High School.

"Midlothian ISD greatly values the partnership we have with Methodist Midlothian Medical Center. They are always eager to help us provide unique learning opportunities to our students and to provide students with exposure to career opportunities in the medical ﬁeld," said MISD Superintendent, Dr. Jo Ann Fey. "Partnerships such as this one are critical to building student success through hands-on learning experiences."