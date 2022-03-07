Mid-Way board to hear presentations

The Mid-Way Regional Airport Joint Airport Board will receive presentations from the Civil Air Patrol and from Airborne Imaging during Thursday’s scheduled regular meeting.

Hangar lease insurance requirements will be considered, as well as discussion of the airport’s hangar waiting list policy.

In Thursday afternoon’s meeting, the Mid-Way board will also consider acceptance of various reports and previous meeting minutes in its consent agenda.

Thursday’s meeting will be held in the Upstairs Common Area of Mid-Way Regional Airport, 131 Airport Dr., Midlothian at 4 p.m. The Airport Board packet is available for viewing by going to the Airport’s website, www.mid-wayregional.com.

The airport board is split between the cities of Midlothian and Waxahachie who jointly operate the airport. Members of the joint board are Drew Sambell (chairman), Alex Smith (vice chairman), Randall Porche, Nanette Paghi, Larry Huntley, Michael Williams and Jennifer Chelwick.

This meeting location is wheelchair-accessible. Parking for mobility-impaired persons is available. Any request for sign interpretive services must be made forty-eight hours ahead of the meeting. To make arrangements, call the Waxahachie City Secretary at 469-309-4005 or (TDD) 1-800-RELAY TX .