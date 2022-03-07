MHS students named top fundraisers

Mirror report

On Friday, Feb. 25, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS)’s Red River Region announced at a Virtual Grand Finale Ceremony the 2022 Dallas Students of the Year winners, Claire Pustejovsky, 15, and Travis Kelley, 17, of Midlothian High School, who raised the most funds across Dallas with a total of $125,116 in seven weeks.

In total, 17 high school student-led teams in Dallas raised $615,114 in support of LLS’s mission from Jan. 8 – Feb. 25.

Students of the Year is a seven-week philanthropic leadership development program during which students foster professional skills such as entrepreneurship, marketing, and project management in order to raise funds for LLS.

Students of the Year fundraising campaign brings together thousands of students across the country from diverse backgrounds and experiences who are extraordinarily driven to reach their own personal fundraising best and, ultimately, help LLS fight blood cancer, a disease that is diagnosed every 3 minutes in the U.S. Top local fundraisers become eligible to win the national title. The students raise money in honor of a local patient hero who is currently battling or is in remission from a blood cancer.

When Claire Pustejovsky and Travis Kelley learned they were named the local Students of the Year they were thrilled.

“We are so honored to be named the Dallas Students of the Year,” Pustejovsky said. “We did this in honor of our cousin, Hannah, who is an acute lymphoblastic leukemia survivor. We are so thankful for the support of our friends, family, community and sponsors who helped make this possible. We’re blown away by what we were able to accomplish in just seven weeks.”

Pustejovsky and Kelley ran an incredible fundraising campaign which involved securing corporate sponsors (The Ryan Foundation, John Houston Homes/JH Reach, Merit Hill Capital and Sagis, among others), hosting local proceeds nights, running an email and letter campaign and networking across their community.

“Congratulations to Claire and Travis, and all our candidates, supporters and volunteers who helped to make Students of the Year a phenomenal success,” said Alyssa Ryan, LLS’s Dallas Students of the Year Campaign Development Manager. “The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t stopped LLS from advancing our mission and it sure isn’t stopping these determined students from their commitment to helping blood cancer patients. LLS will continue to tap into our rich history of innovation to reimagine fundraising for the digital age and new audiences of participants. We’re so grateful to the Students of the Year candidates and volunteers who fundraise for LLS — they are truly bringing us closer to a world without blood cancer.”

High school students from all over Dallas led teams or participated as team members.