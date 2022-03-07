MISD board appoints Teague as trustee

The Midlothian ISD board of trustees opted to fill the vacancy left by former trustee Andrea Walton by appointing retired educator Holly Teague to complete the unexpired term in a special meeting on Monday night.

Following a closed session, the board unanimously approved Teague for the remaining term. She will be sworn in at the board’s March 21 regular meeting and will complete Walton’s uncompleted term, which expires in May 2023.

“We’re very honored to have her join our team,” board president Gary Vineyard said.

Teague has a 44-year career in education and served as an associate superintendent at Mansfield ISD, according to biographical information provided by Mansfield ISD. Since retiring, she has been a curriculum consultant with Huckabee Inc.

She previously served in Weatherford ISD as deputy superintendent from 2004-2014, in Cedar Hill ISD as a principal from 1986-2004, and in Irving ISD as an elementary teacher and assistant principal.

Teague holds both a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Education in Curriculum from the University of North Texas.

Walton tendered her resignation last month citing health reasons, and it was unanimously accepted at the Feb. 21 board meeting. Walton said that a serious case of COVID-19 in the fall followed by the loss of several close family members over the holidays created a time for “pause and reflection.”

Walton, who was board vice president at the time of her stepping down, was first elected to the school board in 2017 and won re-election to a second three-year term in 2020.

All six current trustees participated in the meeting, with trustee Tami Tobey taking part remotely.

Other items

• The board approved the purchase of air purifiers from Grainger using federal School Health Grant funds. The district’s grant total amounts to $379,375. The motion passed 3-2, with trustees Tobey and Eduardo Gonzalez voting no. Gonzalez questioned the filtration system’s effectiveness against COVID-19.

• A memorandum of understanding with Texas State Technical College for dual-credit career and technical education (CTE) courses was approved unanimously. The instruction will begin in the 2022-2023 school year.

• Trustees reviewed the district’s balanced scorecard. Dr. Greg Gibson, executive director of the Texas Association of Mid-Size Schools, went over the district’s goals and also discussed good governance norms.