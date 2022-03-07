Rep. Harrison tours local hospital

Mirror report

Last Thursday, State Representative Brian Harrison, who served as Chief of Staff at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) during the Trump Administration, toured Methodist Midlothian Medical Center, which became the first community hospital in Midlothian in November of 2020. He met with hospital leadership to discuss the healthcare needs of the community and learn about the healthcare services Methodist has brought to the people in Midlothian.

“Thank you to my friend and fellow Aggie classmate, Kasey Cheshier, for a great tour of Methodist Midlothian Medical Center,” Harrison said. “With the rapid growth in HD-10, I am glad to see expanded healthcare options, and it was an honor meeting frontline healthcare workers who sacrifice to keep our community healthy. I'm proud to represent them in HD-10 and thankful for the quality medical care they provide for our area.”

Methodist Midlothian Medical Center is the first full-service acute care hospital in the community of Midlothian. Conveniently located on a 67-acre campus near U.S. 287, the five- story medical center features the latest technology and provides a variety of services for your family. Currently, Methodist Midlothian features 46 licensed beds for inpatient care and the hospital also has plans to support the projected growth in Ellis County by including shell space for future expansion.

The emergency room includes 16 beds and gives residents timely care that’s supported by other hospital services when needed. Through its operating suites, the hospital is designed to support many surgical procedures – from general surgery to advanced orthopedic care.

Representative Harrison met with Jary Ganske (President), Melissa Seale (Director of Ancillary Services), Terraca Holmes (Director of Nursing, ICU/ Cardiac-Medical Surgical Unit), and Kasey Cheshier (Community Relations).

Representative Harrison has a Midlothian address.