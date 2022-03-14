Community open house for parks master plan rescheduled

Mirror report

The City of Midlothian has rescheduled the Open House for the Parks Master Plan to Wednesday, March 30, 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Midlothian Conference Center, 1 Community Circle Drive. All those interested in sharing their thoughts about future city parks, recreation spaces, and programs are invited to attend.

The meeting is one of many ways that the city is gathering community input for Midlothian ParkVision, a parks master planning effort. This is a come-and-go event that will include a brief presentation. Light snacks will be served.

The public may also provide input into the parks master plan via a community survey that can be accessed at https://polco.us/parkvision2022. For more information about Midlothian ParkVision, visit www.midlothianparkvision.com. For questions, email engage@MidlothianParkVision.com.