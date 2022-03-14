Divided council nixes project near airport

The rezoning of a property to a planned development west of Longbranch Road and directly northwest of Mid-Way Regional Airport was rejected by a narrow 4-3 vote by the Midlothian City Council last week.

The 104.486-acre tract is designated as “corporate module” in the city’s comprehensive plan, which calls for office, light industrial and other uses that might be expected near an airport.

Councilmember Walter Darrach said the city needs to stay consistent with its comprehensive plan. Councilmember Justin Coffman added that he was all in favor of lower density, but this development was surrounded by higher density.

“This far out from the loop, we need to start reversing our trend” of going against the guidance of the city comp plan, Mayor Richard Reno said.

City planning director Trenton Robertson said the developer has shifted the residential development away from the airport boundary and plans to use natural landscaping and berms as a buffer between residential lots and the airport.

Robertson said the developer is adding trails, a splash park and other amenities to the development. The property is crisscrossed by utility rights-of-way that will be used as green space to blend in with other amenities, but developer Terry Weaver of Midlothian-based Sterling Development said none of the utilities involve natural gas.

Weaver said the development would contain multiple lot sizes and home sizes, and plans to use an existing soil and conservation lake for recreation. He added that all residences would have side or rear entries, which is Midlothian’s stated standard.

Weaver added that a portion of the development close to the airport would be designated for office and light industrial uses.

“What we don’t want to have is a neighborhood where everything looks the same,” Weaver said. “To me, that defeats the purpose of a custom neighborhood.”

As far as the non-residential parts of the development, Weaver said there has been interest from a number of aviation-related businesses.

Other items

• An update of the entire city comprehensive plan was presented to the council by assistant city manager Clyde Melick. Economic development and land use are the two biggest challenges with the comp plan going forward, Melick said. Mayor Reno issued a statement supporting the effectiveness of the city’s current plan, but listed five areas that the city can focus on to improve the city’s future.

• The approved consent agenda included previous meeting minutes; a user agreement with Ellis County Emergency Service District 3 to join the Ellis Countywide Radio System, which Midlothian owns and operates; and a $137,781 grant from the Midlothian Community Development Corporation to the city’s parks department to reimburse the city for the purchase ad installation of the Perry Weather outdoor warning system.

• A specific-use permit for a 0.929-acre property at 761 East Main Street for a Scooter’s drive-thru coffee shop was denied by a 5-2 vote. The property is directly east of O’Reilly’s Automotive. The main concerns raised by councilmembers were lack of cross-access from O’Reilly’s and the resale potential of the building, which would be less than 700 square feet.

• An amendment to a planned development for a 7.084-acre tract along South Walnut Grove Road was approved. The reason for the amendment was the city’s acquirement of right-of-way for expansion of the roadway.

• A planned development at 101 West Avenue E to allow minor motor vehicle repair was unanimously denied because it doesn’t conform with the city’s downtown master plan. The property is grandfathered-in to conduct state vehicle inspections and tire repairs but was seeking to add oil change service.

• The council OK’d an agreement with Kimley-Horn and Associates for conceptual design and related services on four separate water and sanitary sewer projects not to exceed $164,500 total .

• A rezoning request for a 21.59-acre property at the southwest corner of FM 663 and Autumn Run Drive was withdrawn.

• Following a short executive session, the council authorized an agreement with the law firm of Bickerstaff, Heath, Delgado and Acosta to represent the city as it relates to the application by Highland Lakes Midlothian LLC to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for creation of the Highland Lakes Municipal Utility District No. 1 of Ellis County. The vote was 6-0, with councilmember Darrach abstaining.