Methodist Mansfield honors 11-year-old

Mirror report

MANSFIELD — Methodist Mansfield Medical Center presented the Community Health Hero Award to Orion Jean, a sixth-grader at Alma Martinez Intermediate School in Mansfield, on Tuesday morning for his efforts in improving the lives of others.

Orion began a race to kindness and collected and donated more than 500,000 books for children in need across the United States. He also gathered 100,000 meals to feed the hungry. As an ambassador for kindness he steps up wherever he sees a need to make the community and the nation a better place.

Orion, who was named Time Kid of the Year and has received numerous other honors, also authored a book on leadership to serve as a guide on how others can make a difference in society and their community. He was also instrumental in collecting toys for children in the hospital. His kindness crusade has helped people in need and inspired others to join him. His motto is, “If you see something you really want to change, you can make that change happen.”

“We are incredibly proud to present the Methodist Mansfield Community Health Hero Award to Orion Jean for his exemplary efforts to improve the health of our community,” President of Methodist Mansfield Juan Fresquez, Jr. says. “He is a champion for kindness and makes the world a kinder place.”

For more information on Methodist Mansfield Medical Center programs and events, or to find a physician on the medical staff, call 877-637-4297 or visit the Web site at www.methodisthealthsystem.org/mansfield.