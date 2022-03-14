Midlothian Chamber seeks new president

The Midlothian Chamber of Commerce has announced a job opening for president of the local organization. The announcement was released to the Midlothian Mirror on Tuesday, March 8.

“The Board of Directors is seeking to hire a dynamic and innovative leader with strong communication skills and a commitment to the Midlothian business community,” the announcement states.

The position reports to the Midlothian Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and has the primary role of directing the program of work required to carry out the strategic plan of the organization and adhering to the policies and procedures of the Chamber, the announcement states. The leader will be responsible for building and maintaining a positive and encouraging environment for staff and members of the Chamber.

The leader will be responsible for membership development and retention, the announcement goes on to say. Responsibilities will include managing the daily operations of the Chamber including membership activities, community relationships, staff, and budget management. The role will also require relationship building with community partners of the Chamber.

The Midlothian Chamber is accepting applications until March 31, according to its job announcement. Qualified parties wishing to apply should provide their resume and cover letter to: Presidential Search Committee Midlothian Chamber of Commerce, Attn: Sharon Price, Email: ceo@midlothianchamber.org .

“The ideal candidate will have a strong work ethic and understanding of the business community in Midlothian,” the job description states. “The candidate will have demonstrated experience of excellent communication and team building skills. They should have strong character and integrity demonstrated by their reputation and prior work experience. Experience in financial management, marketing management, public speaking and government relations will also be preferred.”

The position is currently held by Laura Terhune, who has been with the Midlothian Chamber for the past three years. As of Monday, Terhune had not commented publicly on her status.

Before coming to Midlothian, Terhune served for 5 ½ years as president and CEO of the Bastrop Chamber of Commerce, and before that was CEO of the Brownwood and DeSoto Chambers. Terhune was with the Brownwood Chamber from 2006 to 2014.

Terhune is also very active with the Midlothian Rotary Club.