MISD announces Employees of Year

Midlothian ISD is proud to announce the 2022 Employees of the Year. These outstanding individuals were nominated by either their peers, MISD staff members or community members for going above and beyond in serving the MISD community. The winners will be honored at the MISD Teacher and Employee of the Year banquet on April 21.

Instructional Aide of the Year

Jessica Moore

Heritage High School

Maintenance Services Team Member of the Year

Tom Calvert

Child Nutrition Services Team Member of the Year

Jennifer Shook

Professional Services Team Member of the Year

Tamara Hansen

Dieterich Middle School

Transportation Services Team Member of the Year

Deanna Cannon

Custodial Services Team Member of the Year

Yuliana Olvera

Midlothian High School

First-Year Teacher of the Year

Stacy Black

Paraprofessional Services Team Member of the Year

Staisha Maddox

J.A. Vitovsky Elementary

Leader of the Year

Jim Norris