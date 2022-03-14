MISD announces Employees of Year
Winners will be honored at MISD Teacher and Employee of Year banquet on April 21
Midlothian ISD is proud to announce the 2022 Employees of the Year. These outstanding individuals were nominated by either their peers, MISD staff members or community members for going above and beyond in serving the MISD community. The winners will be honored at the MISD Teacher and Employee of the Year banquet on April 21.
Instructional Aide of the Year
Jessica Moore
Heritage High School
Maintenance Services Team Member of the Year
Tom Calvert
Child Nutrition Services Team Member of the Year
Jennifer Shook
Professional Services Team Member of the Year
Tamara Hansen
Dieterich Middle School
Transportation Services Team Member of the Year
Deanna Cannon
Custodial Services Team Member of the Year
Yuliana Olvera
Midlothian High School
First-Year Teacher of the Year
Stacy Black
Paraprofessional Services Team Member of the Year
Staisha Maddox
J.A. Vitovsky Elementary
Leader of the Year
Jim Norris