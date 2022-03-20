Heritage Belles perform at Disney World

Patty Hullett

Mirror correspondent

The Belles, representing Midlothian Heritage High School, had the thrill of a lifetime when they were recently invited to show off on the stages at Disney World in Orlando, Fla.

The entire group of young ladies, their sponsors, and their Director Tiffany Richey, enjoyed an exciting stay from Friday, March 11 through March 14. Their great adventure occurred in connection with the school’s spring break.

The Belles recently returned from quite a vacation trip that covered 4 days at Disney World and Universal Studios. Per special invitation, the girls performed a 20-minute combination of various types of routines on the stage at Disney Springs. Their dances included 4 costume changes, and ultimately they ended up in their traditional red, white, and blue field uniforms. They were so thrilled that their hard work paid off, by completely wowing the large crowd on hand, with their high-kicks in their finale.

Director Richey explains, “I was so proud of the Belles when the Disney group performance staff approached me after the show and shared that our girls were the most professional, talented, kind, and disciplined group they have experienced.”