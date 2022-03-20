Legacy Oaks to host car show Saturday

Mirror report

Get your motor running and head out to Legacy Oaks of Midlothian for their classic car show! Automobile aficionados won't want to miss this celebration of vintage vehicles from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 26 outside the community. Legacy Oaks of Midlothian’s address is 614 S 14th St. Midlothian, TX 76065.

Hamburgers and hot dogs will be for sale with all proceeds benefiting the Alzheimer’s Association. Tours of the community are also available by appointment at 469-527-2851. For more information about the community, visit: https://bit.ly/3i39Qzu.