Mentors Care accepts IKEA donation

Midlothian-based Mentors Care has announced a significant furniture donation from IKEA in Grand Prairie for the nonprofit’s many on-campus offices.

Mentors Care provides support for high-school students from rural and suburban areas of Texas who are considered at-risk of failing or not graduating. The program provides mentors, tools, and resources to help students overcome personal barriers to academic success. In addition to providing mentors, the organization also connects students to other community resources such as housing, food, drug and alcohol rehabilitation, counseling, and more.

The program’s model requires one professional program coordinator for each school to oversee student and mentor interactions. Coordinators open their offices to students daily, for the entire school day. For a lot of students in the program, school can be an intimidating place. The offices provide students in need of academic or emotional support a place to go between classes or during lunch breaks where they are welcome and have friends, but the furniture in most locations needed to be replaced. Mentors Care Executive Director Dena Petty explained the need for IKEA’s donation.

“As with many non-profit groups that work with students, we are very grateful for the donations of used furniture as if fills a need. But after time, these pieces will wear out because many of our students use them every day,” Petty said.

Mentors Care currently partners with a total of nine high schools throughout North Texas with approximately 55-60 students participating in the program from each school. Advantage Academy in Grand Prairie is one of the most recent additions in 2021.

When staff from IKEA in Grand Prairie learned about the program’s need for improvements, they took action to furnish the offices with new furniture from their store. IKEA is a multinational conglomerate that designs and sells ready-to-assemble furniture, kitchen appliances, and home accessories among other goods and home services. The major retailer’s core values include reaching out to meet the needs of the communities in which IKEA stores operate.

Working closely with staff from Mentors Care, IKEA Market Manager Patrick Conway and other team members put together a unique scheme for each office as needed.

”Our team wants to ensure that the classrooms and offices that Mentors Care uses to connect students provide them with a safe and welcoming space to learn and grow. Many non-profits are limited in resources and that's where we're most grateful to step in with furnishings to make these spaces feel like home,” Conway said.

Within weeks, IKEA provided several truckloads of furnishings such as filing cabinets, desks, shelving, decor, and lounge chairs for students.

Mentors Care Community Outreach Coordinator Sean Byars was part of the collaborative effort. “Our offices are safe havens for these students, and we try to make it feel warm and inviting and a place that they can call their own. The furniture and decor that was graciously donated has helped transform our offices into these ideal spaces. Our students were so excited to see the new items and couldn't believe that it was donated just for them. Some of them have helped put the items together and they loved hearing that not only their mentors care but also IKEA cares and believes in them,” he said.

In addition to IKEA’s large donation of furniture, the store will provide its in-house dining room and serve coffee and breakfast for this month’s Mentors Care Coffee Talk event. Coffee Talk is a quarterly mentors-only gathering where mentors show up for free brew and conversation with other mentors to celebrate their successes and share about challenges in mentoring at-risk students. Along with the furniture, IKEA also donated snacks for students, which is a major expense for the program. The program coordinators offer students two snacks per day to keep students going so they can focus on classes instead of being hungry. For some students, the snacks are an only meal during the long school day.

According to Kayla Johnston with IKEA’s Customer Experience team several staff members from IKEA Grand Prairie are volunteer mentors and the store wants to raise awareness of the program. ” At IKEA, we're on a mission to create a better everyday life for people all over the world, and we take that responsibility to heart in the communities that we live and work in. Mentors Care has a tremendous impact on the students they serve within North Texas and we're happy to shine a light on their mission,” she said.

Petty, who is also the founder of Mentors Care, likens the IKEA Grand Prairie team to a work family. “What an amazing group of people that truly love the work they do. It is evident from the first time you visit with the staff, working for IKEA is more than putting in the hours. This is a family that believes in giving back to their community,” she said.