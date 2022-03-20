P&Z OKs Byrd Ranch development

The Byrd Ranch at the southwest corner of FM 663 and Autumn Run Road received a second look at approval for a planned development during last Tuesday’s meeting of the Midlothian Planning and Zoning Commission. This time, the development was accepted by a 5-1 vote, with several changes recommended by staff.

The 21.59-acre development, which is catty-cornered from the Kroger shopping center, is being rezoned from Agricultural and Single Family-1. The plan is for a mixed-use development with single-family residential, with seven commercial and retail lots fronting FM 663.

The P&Z commission almost exclusively focused on the commercial aspect. Assistant City Manager Clyde Melick told the commission that the application was modified to reduce the number of requested drive-thru restaurants to two, which Melick identified as a Dunkin’ Donuts and a Smoothie King. The development had been tabled during last month’s P&Z meeting over concerns about increased traffic caused by three proposed drive-thrus.

Other alterations made to the plan include a reduction in monument signs to three total; addition of articulations and awnings to the two commercial buildings on either end; and the addition of two restaurants of no more than 2,750 square feet each. An amendment to the motion was added to remove a second right-turn access off FM 663.

Bobby Mendoza of Victory Real Estate Group presented the updated plan, which also includes a Just Brakes shop, a dental clinic, a day care facility, and additional landscape screening. Mendoza said his company will build a right deceleration lane and a hooded left-turn lane on FM 663.

A concern was raised about people patronizing the new businesses who make a north turn by cutting through residential neighborhoods to access the proposed traffic signal at 663 and Autumn Run. The Texas Department of Transportation has approved a traffic signal at that intersection.

Melick said there will be one full intersection that will permit left turns to the north, and added that there are several U-turns on 663 that will allow traffic to turn north after initially going south.

Final action was expected to be taken at Tuesday night’s regular bi-monthly City Council meeting.

Other items

• City planning director Trenton Robertson reviewed P&Z cases that were handled by the Midlothian City Council over the previous 60 days.

• The approved consent agenda consisted of previous meeting minutes; preliminary and final plats of Wind Ridge Phase 1 to the east of South Walnut Grove Road; final plats for the Jordan Run Phase IV, Lakes of Sommercrest and Parks of Sommercrest developments; and preliminary plats of Sagebrush Addition and a portion of the Park Westside development.

• A special exception to allow driveway access onto McAlpin Road was unanimously approved. The exception was granted for a 13-acre property between Seeton Lane and FM 875.

• Driveway access was granted to a 0.95-acre property onto FM 663 at Apple Lane. City assistant director of planning Colby Collins, who recently joined Midlothian’s staff after working previously with the city of Waxahachie, said the applicant has already received TxDOT approval.

• A specific-use permit to allow a residential subdivision sign at the entrance to the Parkside North subdivision adjacent to Onward Road was OK’d.

• An SUP for a secondary dwelling on a 14-acre property at 5880 FM 663 was approved. A new, 5,000-square-foot residence is being built on the property and will become the primary residence. An existing 1,000-square-foot home will become the secondary unit. Because of the distance between the two buildings, a separate electric meter will be allowed.

• A zoning change for a 1.86-acre property along the south U.S. Highway 67 frontage road and west of Overlook Drive, adjacent to Tractor Supply, to allow for a Caliber Collision auto body repair and paint shop was denied. In a separate motion, an SUP allowing for the repair shop was also denied. Collins presented three major concerns over use of property, storage of vehicles and parking, and recommended denial of the application.

• An urban village planned development district to allow for a senior assisted living facility at 736 Tower Road was unanimously approved. The development will consist of three separate buildings with 16 residents per building, built in three phases. The property will be subdivided into two lots, one of which will remain empty. Robertson said the use of the property is consistent with the Urban Module Low Density in the city’s comprehensive plan.

• Commissioners tabled a planned development for a 74.538-acre property for heavy industrial uses for consideration at the April 19 P&Z meeting. Collins said staff still needs to review a traffic impact analysis and recommended denial based on property use, but was open to continuing the item. The location is proposed to become the national headquarters and distribution facility for the Home Zone furniture chain, and is south of Old Fort Worth Road between Ward Road and the U.S. 67-287 interchange. The property plan includes two warehouse buildings of 760,000 and 317,000 square feet and is projected for a 2024 completion.