MPD tracking airsoft gun assailants

The city of Midlothian is under assault by an undefined number of airsoft gun assailants, the city’s police department announced last week.

“Midlothian PD has responded to multiple incidents of individuals being shot and struck by airsoft rounds while in public areas on foot and in one case on a bicycle,” city emergency management coordinator Tonya Hunter said.

“Many of these airsoft guns are made to appear the same as actual firearms and while they aren't considered a lethal weapon they are capable of inflicting bodily injury and could easily be mistaken for an actual firearm.”

Hunter added that a suspect vehicle involved in a recent incident was described as a dark-colored SUV.

Airsoft guns use as ammunition tiny plastic spheres that are similar to BBs, but use less muzzle velocity. Most airsoft rounds are 6 mm in diameter, but the ammo is much lighter than typical BBs, which are less than 4.5 mm in diameter but made of metal, typically steel.

Airsoft guns are often used in training exercises by law enforcement and the military. Like with paintball, airsoft guns are also used recreationally.

Being struck with an airsoft round can leave a bruise or welt on exposed skin, but can also cause serious damage if struck in the eye. Participants in airsoft gun activities are therefore strongly encouraged to wear eye protection.

“Some offenses associated with these incidents have risen to the level of a Class A Assault,” Hunter continued. “Based on information provided, we believe the suspects to likely be juveniles. MPD will prosecute offenders to the full extent of the law when possible.”

Hunter urged parents to ensure if their child has an airsoft gun, please make sure they are aware the consequences and potential for the weapon being mistaken for an actual firearm. She added that Midlothian City Ordinance 1.08.002 (a)(3) General Park Rules also prohibit airsoft and other similar activities at city parks.

Residents who witness any of this activity are urged to call 911.