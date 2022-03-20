Wynn Williams to play park’s grand opening

Mirror report

Texas country music singer/songwriter Wynn Williams will ignite the stage of the Art Pierard Memorial Amphitheater at Midlothian Community Park’s grand opening celebration on Saturday, March 26 at 6 p.m.

Hailing from Weatherford, Williams grew up in the rodeo life of North Texas. While a student at Texas A&M, he hung up his spurs to concentrate on music. With his bachelor’s degree in communications in hand in 2016, Williams plunged into music full time and released his first six-song EP.

In 2020 he released a 14-track album that included his breakout track “Tornado,” which has become a fan favorite. He continued to release songs throughout 2021, and just last month he released “Like the Wind,” the first of five new singles coming out over the next few months. With luck, he will preview some of his new work, sprinkled with tunes by the artists that influenced him, such as George Strait, Alan Jackson, Randy Travis, and Merle Haggard among many others.

The concert will cap off a free community Play Day! that begins at 3 p.m. and will conclude with a fireworks finale at about 8:30 p.m.

The ceremony to dedicate Community Park’s new amphitheater in the name of the late City Councilman Art Pierard will take place immediately before the concert begins at 6 p.m. Mr. Pierard served on Midlothian City Council from 2018 to 2020 and was influential in seeing the dream of Phase 2 of Community Park come true.

Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket to sit on the amphitheater’s spacious lawn. Dogs are allowed on a leash.